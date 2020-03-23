Pemirolast Market Analysis and Trends 2020 – Global Industry Growth by Size, Share, Demand, Advanced Technology, Emerging Market and Forecast to 2027

Pemirolast is a mast cell stabilizer, which acts as an anti-allergic agent. Pemirolast treats allergic reactions by preventing mast cell degranulation, which stabilizes the mast cell and inhibits the release of inflammatory mediators such as histamines and leukotriene.

The pemirolast potassium is a light yellow-colored ophthalmic aqueous sterile solution that is used to prevent allergic reactions such as itching in eyes, caused by hay fever, and allergic conjunctivitis. The pemirolast potassium inhibits the release of inflammatory mediators from the eosinophils in the ocular tissue. Pemirolast is also used to treat pulmonary conditions such as bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis.

Global Pemirolast Market – Dynamics

Rising incidence of allergic conjunctivitis is expected to propel growth of the global pemirolast market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the article published in the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology, in April 2019, simple allergic conjunctivitis affects around 10% to 30% of the population globally.

Moreover, adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions by major players are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2017, Nipro Corporation, acquired the Tanabe Seiyaku Hanbai Co., Ltd., an alegysal (potassium pemirolast) manufacturing subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. The acquisition is expected to enhance Nipro’s offerings in the global generic drugs market, including alegysal.

Global Pemirolast Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to high prevalence of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) in the region. For instance, according to the National Health Interview Survey, 2018, around 19.2 million adults and 5.2 million children were diagnosed with allergic rhinitis in the U.S. in 2017. Moreover, increasing prevalence of allergic eye disease in North America is expected to drive the global pemirolast market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology Journal, 2020, around 40% population of North America is affected by allergic eye disease.

Furthermore, increasing cases of pediatric asthma due to air pollution is expected to propel the pemirolast market growth in the Asia Pacific over the forecast period. For instance, according to the global study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in April 2019, pediatric asthma cases due to anthropogenic particulate matters in India, China, and Bangladesh were estimated to be around 57%, 51%, and 70%, respectively.

Global Pemirolast Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global market include Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nipro Corporation, Clearsynth, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Jiaxing Epochem Pharmtech Co., Ltd., LGM Pharma, Vistakon Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Aescu Pharma, Inc.

Global Pemirolast Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of dosage form, the global pemirolast market is segmented into:

Eye Drops

Tablets

On the basis of disease indication, the global pemirolast market is segmented into:

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Bronchial Asthma

Allergic Rhinitis

On the basis of distribution channel, the global pemirolast market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of region, the global pemirolast market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

