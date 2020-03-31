Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Size Is Projected to Grow at 6.1% CAGR By 2023

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Scope

The Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market size is predicted to grow at 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period. It stood at a valuation of USD 3,100 million in 2017. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing number of surgeries, and the large geriatric population are major factors expected to propel market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lower respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, and tuberculosis are infectious diseases which caused maximum deaths in 2016.

Rise in manufacturing activities due to outbreak of new virus strains or diseases are likely to foster market growth. Strict regulations and technological advances such as wireless connectivity can augur favorably for the market. Development of wireless monitoring systems for detecting deteriorating conditions of the elderly can induce high demand for the market. Clinical trials conducted on their effectiveness and performance can illustrate their value.

Request Free Sample Copy at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7253

Lack of awareness of non-invasive patient monitoring devices and high costs of devices can restrain market growth.

Patient temperature monitoring assists doctors in maintaining the patient’s temperature during and after surgeries. Body temperature is one of the vital signs to ensure safe and effective care of patients. The global patient temperature monitoring market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) comprises trends, opportunities, and challenges for key market players for the period between 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Segmentation

The global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented by product, site, application, and end-users.

Global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented by product into handheld temperature monitoring devices, table-top temperature monitoring devices, wearable continuous monitoring sensors, smart temperature monitoring patches, and invasive temperature monitoring devices. Table-top temperature monitoring devices is further bifurcated into continuous core body temperature monitoring devices and non-invasive vital signs monitoring devices. Similarly, handheld temperature monitoring devices is segmented into infrared thermometers, mercury thermometers, and digital thermometers.

patient temperature monitoring market is segmented by site into non-invasive temperature monitoring and invasive temperature monitoring. Non-invasive temperature monitoring is further sub-segmented into tympanic membrane temperature monitoring, oral temperature monitoring, and axillary & temporal artery temperature monitoring,. Invasive temperature monitoring is further segmented into esophageal temperature monitoring, nasopharynx temperature monitoring, urinary bladder temperature monitoring, and rectal temperature monitoring.

Based on application, the patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into blood transfusion, anesthesia, pyrexia/fever, hypothermia, and others.

By End-users, the patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into ambulatory care centres, hospitals & clinics, nursing facilities, home care, and others.

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global patient temperature monitoring market is segmented into the Middle East and Africa (MEA), the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Americas had dominated the global patient temperature monitoring market in 2017. It can continue its reign over the forecast period due to inclination towards adoption of advanced medical devices in U.S. and Canada hospitals. Europe is the second-largest region of the market due to high awareness of diseases. Large number of surgeries conducted in the region owing to reimbursive policies can drive the demand for temperature monitoring devices.

APAC, on the other hand, is projected to showcase the most rapid growth for the global patient temperature monitoring devices. This can be credited to a surge in infectious diseases, a large patient pool, and large healthcare spending witnessed across India, China, and Japan. Lastly, the MEA can witness tepid market demand due to poor healthcare infrastructure across economies of Africa and poor healthcare expenditure plans.

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market Competition Outlook

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Masimo, 3M, Cardinal Health, Braun, Terumo Corporation, Microlife, Hill-Rom Holdings, Microlife Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., American Diagnostic Corporation, and others are major players of the global patient temperature monitoring market.

Browse More Details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/patient-temperature-monitoring-market-7253

Patient Temperature Monitoring Industry News

China Potevio, a telecommunications major, has developed patient monitoring systems which can run effortlessly using 5G networks to monitor the patient afflicted with coronavirus, a new virus strain discovered in 2020.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com