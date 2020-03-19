Patient Portal Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2026: GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation and more

Patient Portal Market 2020-2026

This report provides in depth study of "Patient Portal Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Patient Portal Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Patient Portals are healthcare-related online applications that allow patients to interact and communicate with their healthcare providers, such as physicians and hospitals. Typically, portal services are available on the Internet at all hours of the day and night.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Patient Portal market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation

InteliChart

eClinicalWorks

QSI Management, LLC

Allscripts Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Medfusion Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

Nextgen Healthcare, and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Patient Portal.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Patient Portal is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Patient Portal Market is segmented into Standalone Patient Portals, Integrated Patient Portals and other

Based on application, the Patient Portal Market is segmented into Providers, Payers, Pharmacies, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Patient Portal in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Patient Portal Market Manufacturers

Patient Portal Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Patient Portal Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Patient Portal Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Patient Portal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Standalone Patient Portals

1.4.3 Integrated Patient Portals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Patient Portal Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Providers

1.5.3 Payers

1.5.4 Pharmacies

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 GE Healthcare

13.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

13.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 GE Healthcare Patient Portal Introduction

13.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Patient Portal Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

13.2 Cerner Corporation

13.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

13.2.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cerner Corporation Patient Portal Introduction

13.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Patient Portal Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

13.3 InteliChart

13.3.1 InteliChart Company Details

13.3.2 InteliChart Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 InteliChart Patient Portal Introduction

13.3.4 InteliChart Revenue in Patient Portal Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 InteliChart Recent Development

13.4 eClinicalWorks

13.4.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details

13.4.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 eClinicalWorks Patient Portal Introduction

13.4.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Patient Portal Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development

and more

Continued…

