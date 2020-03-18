Patient Engagement Solutions Market To Reach USD 35.27 Billion By 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Patient Engagement Solutions market was valued at USD 10.3 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 35.27 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 16.2 %. Patient engagement technology has become commonplace in the field of medical care due to the ubiquitous adoption of computers, smartphones, and mobile tablets by the patient. Healthcare technologies are becoming more patient-oriented owing to different requirements from different patients. Traditionally, key patient engagement technologies have included patient portals or secure messaging tools.

The growth of the patient engagement solutions market is mainly due to the growing awareness of mobile health and the increasing geriatric population. Moreover, an increase in healthcare spending and favorable legislations are expected to contribute to the patient engagement solution market growth. The increasing use of patient engagement solutions draws the government’s attention, and they are likely to implement the most favorable policies in the coming years, which is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for patient engagement market players in the anticipated years.

Patient involvement is about encouraging patients in care to improve their health outcomes, improve patient care, and reduce costs. It combines the knowledge, skills, abilities, and willingness of a patient to manage their care with communications designed to promote positive behaviors.

Moreover, the growing trend of wearable healthcare trackers and mobile health applications are impelling customers to access their personal healthcare records, in turn, growing demand for patient engagement solutions. However, the absence of healthcare literacy and the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals in emerging nations are expected to hamper the patient engagement solutions market growth to a greater extent in the future.

Patient Engagement Solutions market is growing at a CAGR of 4% in Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 16 % and 15.8 % CAGR, respectively. High prevalence of chronic diseases and increased focus of patients on self-care is the major factor accelerating the market growth during forecast period across all regions

As of 2019, Software is the dominating Patient Engagement Solutions, with 48.9% of the global market. European regional market is the prominent revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and other regions. The high growth in the region is attributed to rising chronic diseases, increasing demand for quality care, increasing geriatric population, coupled with rising healthcare costs and regulatory mandates by the Affordable Care Act.

Services is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, with a CAGR of 16.8%. However, the lack of interoperability is a major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

Web-based Delivery Mode type segment was valued at USD 7.34 billion in 2019 and is expected reach USD 24.93 billion by 2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 19.5% of the global Patient Engagement Solutions market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness significant growth owing to the large patient pool, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism and growing healthcare information technology adoption

The dearth of skilled IT professionals in the healthcare industry is likely to hinder the patient engagement solutions market growth during the forecast period

Key participants in the patient engagement solutions market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Lincor Solutions Ltd., Phytel Inc., Orion Health Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Medecision Inc., and Athena Health Inc., and YourCareUniverse Inc.

Segments Covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Patient Engagement Solutions Market on the basis of Component type, Delivery Mode type, Therapeutic Area type, End-Use, and Region:

Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Delivery Mode Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Web based

Cloud based

On premise

Therapeutic Area Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chronic diseases

Fitness

Women’s Health

Mental Health

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Payers

Providers

Individual Users

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Israel Egypt Rest of MEA



