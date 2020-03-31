Particulate Respirators Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects 2020:3M Company, The Gerson Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., MOLDEX and Northern Safety Co., Inc.

Competitive Landscape

3M is one of the leading players of the market based on the performance and sales

Major companies operating in the global particulate respirators market are 3M Company, The Gerson Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., MOLDEX and Northern Safety Co., Inc.

Key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as product launch, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in 2015, 3M launched organic vapor respirator cartridges, which has 3M Service Life Indicator technology that helps to direct the user for an appropriate time to change the cartridges.

Market Overview

Particulate respirators, also referred air-purifying respirators, are medical devices that protect by filtering harmful particles out of the air during the breathing process. Such harmful dust usually spread through severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). SARS is a respiratory syndrome commonly spread among symptomatic individuals, by person-to-person contact, or when the person sneezes or coughs, thereby infecting the nearby surfaces or through airborne transmission. Since it is a communicable disease, medical transport workers and healthcare transport workers are at high risk to such disease as they usually get in contact with patients suffering from SARS. Thus, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued interim infection control recommendations for those high risky healthcare centers and facilities. Particulate respirators have proved to be highly efficient, in order to reduce the risk of inhaling harmful airborne particles. Particulate respirators with capacity of filtering out 95% of airborne particles are given a 95 rating according to CDC. Likewise, respirators with 99% capability of filtering particles are given a 99 rating and so on.

Market Dynamics- Drivers

Government initiatives are helping spread awareness among SARS affected victims and helps in fostering market growth

Increasing prevalence of SARS coupled with proactive government initiatives to spread wariness regarding SARS infection is expected to drive growth of the global particulate respirators market during the forecast period. Moreover, low cost of the product, increasing R&D activities, and government initiatives undertaken, in order to secure the healthcare professionals from such airborne are expected to propel the market growth in the near future. CDC is working with federal agencies, healthcare organizations and local health departments, in order to spread awareness among healthcare workers for rapid recognition of person-to-person transmission of SARS.

Market Dynamics- Restraints

Lack of ample awareness among people regarding various types of particulate respirators available is expected to restrain growth of the global particulate respirator market over the forecast period.

Market Outlook

Disposable respirators are less costly and easy to discard if damaged

On the basis of product, particulate respirators market is segmented into disposable or filtering facepiece respirators, reusable or elastomeric respirators and powered air-purifying respirators. Disposable respirators are for single-use as it gets damaged physically due to excessive resistance and sorbent exhaustion. Reusable respirators are cleaned and reused. However, the filter cartridges are disposed when they become unsuitable for use. Powered air-purifying respirators are usually attached with a battery powered blower which filters the harmful air.

Based on design, particulate respirators are of two types, half face respirators and full face respirators. Particulate respirators find applications in hospital settings and also for military, laboratory and other purposes.

Regional Insights

Greater awareness levels in North America is enhancing the market growth

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Among regions, North America holds the dominant share in the global particulate respirators market, owing growing awareness regarding the usage of particulate respirators and increasing R&D activities in this region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders in countries such as India. Rising airborne transmitted disease is expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on adopting CSR activities to enhance their consumer base and strengthen their market position. For instance, in November 2018, 3M donated over 380,000 N95 respirators to American Red Cross and Direct Relief after wildfires in California.

Major government agencies are focused on introducing new rules and regulations for the use of chemical substances in work places. This in turn is expected to boost adoption of particulate respirators. For instance, in August 2019, The Environmental Protection Agency, in accordance with the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, issued final significant new use rules for 145 chemical substances that were subject to agency pre-manufacture notices.

Similarly, in September 2018, NIOSH issued a guide intended to help employers select appropriate air-purifying respirators based on the environment and contaminants at specific jobsites.

