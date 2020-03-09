Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Market to Reach USD 5.1 Billion By 2026 | Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, LivaNova PLC

The global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow steadily and cross a valuation of USD 5.1 billion by 2026.

This report on the Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market focuses on all the essential industry aspects such the size, share, demand, growth, gross profits, earnings, and revenue to evaluate the progress of the sector in the future. It assesses the data gathered from the past years 2016 and 2017 to give an extensive view of the trends and predicts the possible rise of the industry during the years 2019 to 2026 while considering 2018 as the base year.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) is used for treatment for heart failure in people whose ventricles do not contract at the same time. Cardiac resynchronization therapy is a procedure wherein a device, which operates externally or is implanted in the chest, facilitates the contraction of the heart’s chambers in an organized and efficient manner. The purpose of the pacemaker is to send electrical signals to the lower chambers of the heart, i.e., the ventricles. These signals inform the ventricles to contract in sync in order to maximize the amount of blood that is pumped afterward.

Some of these devices also feature a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) which can deliver strong electrical signals in case the heart rhythm becomes dangerously erratic. The device consists of a tiny computer and a battery enclosed in a titanium metal case. Insulated wires known as leads are implanted along with the device to pass the information signals from heart to method and carry electrical impulses to the heart.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy market is the increase in the number of the aging population and geriatric patients worldwide. This segment of the population is vulnerable to chronic illness and is expected to generate the immense need for resynchronization therapy devices in order to aid and accelerate sound heart activity. Cardiac resynchronization therapy is also used in medical conditions such as atrial fibrillation, congenital heart disease, and arrhythmias. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the primary driving factor for the growth of the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market.

There are certain risks associated with the CRT procedure, which includes the failure to deliver optimal therapy, sensitivity to the device material, and the chances of infection at the surgical site. These are some of the restraints on pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market. During therapy, the patients are also restrained from using electric or gas-powered appliances and are required to stay away from magnetic or electromagnetic radiations and others. All these factors may hinder the growth of the Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market in the coming years.

Some of the key findings from our Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market forecast report

The Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market has been categorized into different segments based on type as Implantable and External, in order to assess their size, share, demand, trends, gross profit, total earnings, revenue and speculate their further aspects. The Implantable segment owns the majority of the market share and will continue to do so in the coming years. The implantable segment further divided into Single Chamber, Dual Chamber, and Biventricular. The Biventricular type is expected to witness a rapid rise in the coming years due to the presence of multiple leads in it. It can be implanted varying locations as it consists of three leads that are placed into left and right atrium along with the ventricle, which makes it ideal for assisting in conditions such as ventricular dysynchrony.

It is estimated that about USD 30 billion is spent on the initial diagnosis of heart failure diseases. Some go through the CRT treatment procedure while some don’t because of the risks associated with it. In response to this, research is continuously in progress. In 2017, advanced sensor and nanotechnology were introduced which have made CRT more safe and reliable by increasing the number of sensors more precisely on different chambers of the heart, allowing more coordination. These sensors can also monitor oxygen levels in the blood, physical activity, body temperature, adrenaline, and hormone levels in accordance with the heart rate. Such advancements are expected to boost the growth of the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices in the years to come.

Global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market overview:

North America controls a majority of the global pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market because of the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high obesity rates, and favorable reimbursement policies. The Asia Pacific is also expected to witness a significant amount of growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle-associated disorders, especially in developing economies.

This study also profiles the key players that account for a significant share in the global economy of the pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices market. The key players profiled here include Abbott U. – St Jude Medical and Abbott, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Lepu Medical Co. Ltd, LivaNova PLC, Microport Scientific Corp., and Cook Group. The competitive data given helps in providing better insights into the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape. The forecast also provides the estimated trends in demand and their impact on the businesses.

