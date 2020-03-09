Oxycodone Market To Reach USD 7.09 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Oxycodone Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.89 Billion in 2019 to USD 7.09 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The oxycodone market is driven by an increase in the number of patients suffering from terminally ill diseases, such as cancer and HIV, and a surge in the prescription of post-operative pain medication.

Cancer’s growing commonness, Parkinson’s disease, and rheumatic diseases drive the growth of the market. The use of oxycodone to relieve post-operative pain under different medical conditions is facilitating the growth of the market. Increasing concern about oxycodone abuse, however, is curbing market growth. However, less addictive oxycodone drugs approved by the FDA for adults and children are likely to open new gateways in the forecast period for the growth of the Global Oxycodone Market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for short acting oxycodone is expected to hold the largest market share at USD 5.36 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. An increase in pharmaceutical companies, new drug applications, and the number of products in the pipeline are driving the market for oxycodone. Other formulations are coming up on the market, such as controlling the release of drugs to improve pain management.

Based on routes of administration, the oral segment is expected to hold the largest market share and reach the valuation of USD 3.15 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Oxycodone is only approved for mouth use in the United States, which is available as tablets and oral solutions. However, oxycodone parenteral formulations (brand name OxyNorm) are also available worldwide and are widely used in Europe.

The market for hospital pharmacies is expected to reach USD 3.23 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The large-scale development of specialty hospitals with increasing purchasing power is driving oxycodone products to be adopted more quickly. Another driver for the oxycodone market is the consolidation of healthcare giants, coupled with increased penetration of healthcare insurance.

The market for North America is expected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2027, delivering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period due to the increase in the exenditure on the healthcare market and the dominance of geriatric populations with terminal conditions like rheumatoid arthritis is increasing, which will foster market growth.

The major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Pfizer (U.S.), Purdue Pharma (U.S.), Endo International (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (U.K.), Mallinckrodt (U.K.), Mylan (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical (India), Impax Laboratories (U.S.), Indivior (U.K.) and others.

Segments Covered in the report:

The report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the market on the basis of type, routes of administration, application, distribution channel, and region.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Short Acting Oxycodone

Long Acting Oxycodone

Routes of Administration (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Oral

Sublingual

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Rectal

Epidural

Distribution (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

De-Addiction

Pain Management

Region (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

