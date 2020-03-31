Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Latest Trends and Technological Advancement 2019-2025 | Top Key Players are Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic

Orthopedic Implants Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Rising prevalence of orthopedic injuries and musculoskeletal diseases with increasing ageing population are some factor driving the growth of market.

Orthopedic Implants Market is valued at USD 49.72 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 68.57 Billion by 2025 with the CAGE of 4.70% over the forecast period.

It is a medical device artificial to replace a missing joint or bone or to support a damaged bone. The medical implant is mostly made-up using stainless steel and titanium alloys for strength and the plastic coating that is done on it acts as an artificial cartilage. There are various types of orthopedic implants can be possible such as fracture fixation, joint resurfacing or replacement, soft tissue replacement, and spinal implants. Orthopedic implants are categorized into two groups including permanent joint replacements and temporary fracture fixation devices. Permanent orthopedic implants includes the, elbow,hip, knee, ankle, shoulder wrist, and finger joints, which are likely to serve in the human body throughout the life span of the patients. On the other hand, temporary orthopedic implants including wires, plates, screws, pins and intramedullary nails are needed to fix broken or fractured bones.

Global orthopedic implants market report is segmented on the basis of product type, group, end user and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, orthopedic implants market is classified into joint reconstruction, spinal implants, trauma implants, dental implants, orthobiologics and others. Based upon group, orthopedic implants market is classified into permanent joint replacements and temporary fracture fixation devices. Based upon end user, the market is classified into hospital, orthopedic clinic, ambulatory surgery center and others.

The regions covered in this orthopedic implants market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of orthopedic implants is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Orthopedic Implants Market Reports-

Global orthopedic implants market report covers prominent players like Johnson & Johnson (DePuySynthes), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc, and Smith and Nephew Plc., Wright Medical Group N.V., CONMED Corporation., Arthrex, Inc., DJO Finance LLC, and Globus Medical Inc. and others

Medtronic Launches Orthopedic Solutions Business to Help Providers Deliver Outcome-Focused Care and Succeed in New Value-Based Bundled Service Models

November 10, 2016, Medtronic plc. launched Medtronic Orthopedic Solutions, which is for total joint replacement episodes of care designed to drive clinical and economic outcomes. This offering is in response to the high costs associated with hip and knee replacements, along with the growing emphasis on improving patient outcomes, and specifically addresses the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently implemented Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement (CJR) model – a bundled payment initiative that holds approximately 800 hospitals accountable for the quality of care they deliver for hip and knee replacements.

Global Orthopedic Implants Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of orthopedic injuries or diseases and the rapid rise in geriatric population. These factors that drive the growth of the global orthopedic implants market. As per NCBI, the majority of artificial joint recipients were 65 years of age or older and fixation device recipients were less than 45 years of age.In the 2017 GBD study, musculoskeletal conditions were the highest contributor to global disability (accounting for 16% of all years lived with disability). However, high cost associated with procedures involving orthopedic implants for treatment and stringent government policies hamper the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement such as robot-assisted surgical tools, acceptance for implantable medical devices, and widespread application of orthopedic implants to treat musculoskeletal, orthopedic diseases, & injuries complement the market growth.Besides, increasing number of joint replacements and sport accidents across the globe would also propel growth during forecast period.

Global Orthopedic Implants Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the orthopedic implants market with the potential rate due to rising awareness among the people about advanced treatment for healthcare. The growth of this market in this region is primarily driven by the growing technological innovation in orthopedic, rise in obesity and growing adoption of inactive lifestyles and also investment in research and development in minimal and cost effectiveorthopedic implants are boost markets region in forecast period.

Asia-Pacific offerings lucrative openings for the key players operating in the orthopedic implants market. Also, rising high population base, growth in awareness about orthopedic implant, increase in demand for advanced implant, development in healthcare infrastructure and boost in demand for minimally invasive procedures augmenting the growth in this region. Furthermore, developing healthcare infrastructure and increase in geriatric population are the main reasons for the growth of orthopedic implants market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Benefits for Orthopedic Implants Market Reports –

Global Orthopedic Implants Market Segmentation –

ByProduct Type:

Joint Reconstruction

Spinal Implants

Trauma Implants

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Others

By Group:

Permanent Joint Replacements

Temporary Fracture Fixation Devices

By End-User:

Hospital

Orthopedic Clinic

Ambulatory surgery center

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

