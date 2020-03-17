Orthopedic Imaging Market would reach approximately $13,061.1 Million by next Coming Years | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate, Value, Innovative Technology, Devices, Type of Consumable and Regional Forecast

EOS imaging system allows full body, stereo-radiographic images of patients. The system is designed around a vertically traveling arm supporting two image acquisition systems mounted at right angles. Each acquisition system is composed of an X-ray tube and a linear detector.

An ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves that echo off the body to create pictures of desired location. Nuclear imaging uses low doses of radioactive substances linked to compounds used by the body’s cells or compounds that attach to tumour cells. PET and SPECT scanners are two major instruments used during nuclear imaging.

The global orthopedic imaging market is estimated to account for US$ 13,061.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Orthopedic Imaging Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for three-dimensional (3D) medical imaging equipment is expected to boost growth of the global orthopedic imaging market over the forecast period. A number of medical imaging modalities are currently enabling 3D visualization with accuracy and rapid diagnoses. Advancements in 3D imaging have led to development in computer-assisted detection (CAD) and image analysis applications. Moreover, surgeons are using 3D imaging to plan surgeries, which has led to increased application of these systems.

Global Orthopedic Imaging Market: Opportunities

Increasing adoption of dual modality imaging technique or hybrid imaging is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. The adoption of hybrid imaging consisting of positron emission tomography (PET) and X-ray transmission computed tomography (CT) scan is increasing globally. This advanced technology shortens acquisition time and provide accurate attenuation correction and fusion imaging leading to increase in diagnostic sensitivity and specificity.

Global Orthopedic Imaging Market: Restraints

Inadequate imaging infrastructure in developing and underdeveloped economies is also expected to limit growth of the market. Several developing and underdeveloped nations lack adequate imaging infrastructure useful to conduct test and technology implementation compared to the U.S. and other developed nation. Moreover, high cost involved in the initial set up and installation of imaging equipment and broadband technology in remote locations is one of the factors that could hamper growth of the global orthopedic imaging market.

Key Takeaways:

The X-Ray System segment in the global orthopedic imaging market was valued at US$ 2,526.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3,505.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for three-dimensional (3D) medical imaging equipment is expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The Acute injuries segment held dominant position in the global orthopedic imaging market in 2019, accounting for 55.5% share in terms of value, followed by chronic diseases. Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and bone injuries is expected to propel growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

The market for major diagnostic imaging modalities including conventional X-ray systems, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound and nuclear medicine imaging (PET and SPECT) is reaching maturity in major countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. This signifies that much of the future demand in these imaging segments will be for replacement purpose.

The market is witnessing rapid integration of AI in imaging systems. For instance, in February 2020, Sutter Health implemented artificial intelligence technology to analyze imaging data and physicians’ notes to improve the care quality and outcomes in diagnostic imaging of Sacramento, a U.S.-based health system.

Global Orthopedic Imaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global orthopedic imaging market include, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Esaote SpA, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Planmed OY, EOS Imaging, and Toshiba Corporation.

Global Orthopedic Imaging Market: Key Developments

January 2020: EOS imaging announced the first installation of its new EOSedge system in North America at CHU Sainte-Justine Mother and Child University Hospital Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

November 2019: EOS imaging presented its Advanced Orthopedic Solutions at the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting held in Dallas, Texas

Segmentation

Orthopedic Imaging Market, By Product Type: X-Ray System CT-Scanner MRI System EOS Imaging Systems Ultrasound Nuclear Imaging Systems

Orthopedic Imaging Market, By End User: Hospitals Radiology Centers Emergency Care Facility Ambulatory Surgical Center

Orthopedic Imaging Market, By Indication: Acute injuries Sports injuries Trauma cases Chronic Disorders Osteoarthritis Osteoporosis Prolapsed Disc Degenerative joint diseases Others

Orthopedic Imaging Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: X-Ray System CT-Scanner MRI System EOS Imaging Systems Ultrasound Nuclear Imaging Systems By End User Hospitals Radiology Centers Emergency Care Facility Ambulatory Surgical Center By Indication Acute injuries Sports injuries Trauma cases Chronic Disorders Osteoarthritis Osteoporosis Prolapsed Disc Degenerative joint diseases Others By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: By End User By Indication By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By End User By Indication By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By End User By Indication By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By End User By Indication By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By End User By Indication By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles GE Healthcare * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Siemens AG Esaote SpA Hitachi Ltd. Koninklijke Philips N.V. Planmed OY EOS Imaging Toshiba Corporation



