Orphan Drugs Market to Reach a Valuation of USD 2,23,646.51 Mn by 2023

Orphan Drugs Market Overview:

Global market report on the orphan drugs revealed a possibility of crossing a valuation of USD 2,23,646.51 million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) in an exclusive report revealed factors that may improve the market scenario by substantial margin in the coming years. These factors are growing demand for the orphan drugs for the treatments of rare diseases, increasing initiatives taken by various governments, and others. Orphan drugs are exclusive as their production rarely takes place under a normal circumstance.

This is also the reason that increases the production cost of the drug owing to which the growth of the orphan drugs market may take a hit in the coming years. But growth in FDA approvals may alter the market scenario.

Orphan Drugs Market Segmentation:

MRFR dug deep into the market to gain insights regarding various procedures and it included a proper segmentation of the market. The segmentation includes drug type, sale, drug, and therapy class.

By therapy class, the global report on the orphan drugs segmented the market into oncology, blood, central nervous systems, endocrine, cardiovascular, and respiratory. The oncology segment would get backed by a huge demand for such medicines as the number of cancer patient is rising.

By drug, the report covers Keytruda, Imbruvica, Revlimid, Rituxan, Opdivo, Jakaf, Pomalyst, Spinraza, Darzalex, Soliris, and Adcetris.

By sale, the report on the orphan drugs market is covering segments like generics and prescribed. The prescribed ones are getting traction for their use in specific cases.

By, drug type, the report on the orphan drugs market encompasses biologics and non-biologics.

Orphan Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

Hike in investment capacity, better reimbursement policies, various research institutes, presence of the leading pharmaceutical companies and their strategic methods, and other reasons are providing the American market for orphan drugs the much-needed boost owing to which the regional market is way ahead of its peers. Both government and private players are funding the regional research methods to ensure better growth prospects.

In Europe, the market is showing similar opportunities, which can help various countries explore more and spur the growth. France, Germany, Sweden, the UK, and others are taking the benefits of extensive pharmaceutical infrastructure to support the regional market. The orphan drugs market is also getting much demand from the Asia Pacific region. This is due to the hike in disposable income, structural development in the healthcare sector, better pharmaceutical interests shown to develop the regional market growth, and others.

Orphan Drugs Market Competitive Analysis:

The global orphan drugs market is getting backed by several companies like Mylan, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biogen, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck KGaA, Janssen Global Services LLC, Shire Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol Meyer Squibb, and others. These companies are trying to increase their operational scopes by launching several effective measures as strategies to ensure their steps in the market get cushioned. These methods are also to help the global market have a better growth opportunity in the foreseeable future. The strategic moves include better pipeline products to increase the FDA approval rate, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

Orphan Drugs Industry News:

In February 2020, FDA made a move to offer a special orphan drug status to IV immunoglobulin treatment for systemic sclerosis. The process is an investigative method. This would now find substantial access into the treatment of serious skin, pulmonary, and musculoskeletal sclerosis.

