Open Source Face Shield to Help Block COVID-19

While face masks that block particles from coming into the lungs via the nose and mouth are important to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the eyes and the rest of the face can also be a pathway for the disease to find its way into the body.

There are now a number of projects around the world, big and small, manufacturing breathing masks as fast as they can. A group of designers and engineers in New York City with access to a machine shop has designed a face shield that can be quickly, cheaply, and easily manufactured using simple tools and supplies available in local hardware stores.

Details are posted online on how to build new masks, including design files, and you can also help the organization by joining their distribution efforts. All at this link…

Here’s a video showing off the new face shield and how it’s put together:

Link for more info: Open Source Face Shield…