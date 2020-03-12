Oncology Nutrition Market To Reach USD 2.99 Billion By 2027 | Hormel Foods, Fresenius Kabi AG, Meiji Holdings, Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories

The Global Oncology Nutrition Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.64 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements.

Dietary factors are identified as having a significant impact on cancer risk, with different dietary elements increasing as well as reducing risk. Diet and obesity can be associated with up to 30% to 35% of deaths from cancer, whereas physical inactivity appears to be associated with 7% cancer risk.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1374

About 85% of all cases of cancer are caused by diet and lifestyle. Food is vital. It can contribute to cancer development as well as help the cancer process prevention and management. Clinical outcomes are significantly improved by using Oncology Nutrition as an integrated and holistic approach to cancer.

Overall, the market growth is primarily driven by shifting focus from parenteral to enteral nutrition, increasing cancer incidence, increasing demand for nutritional requirements in the home care sector, increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition, and increasing the quality of nutritional interventions in clinical research.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Oncology Nutrition Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.64 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.99 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for home care nutritional products and increasing demand to meet cancer patient’s nutritional requirements.

Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into breast, liver, stomach & gastrointestinal, head & neck, pancreatic, esophageal, lung, blood, and other cancers. The head & neck segment is expected to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 614.86 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The hospital sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 1.15 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Based on nutrition support, the market is segmented into enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition. The enteral nutrition market is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. It is expected to reach USD 1.09 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. North America is showing significant market growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders, coupled with the rapidly growing geriatric population, showing greater susceptibility to chronic and acute disorders than other segments of the population.

The major players in the market are Hormel Foods (U.S.), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Meiji Holdings (Japan), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Danone (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Victus (U.S.), Global Health Products (U.S.), and others.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1374

Segments Covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, stages, distribution channel, nutrition support, end-use, and region.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

Liver Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Blood Cancer

Other Cancers

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Stage (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy

Hormone therapy

Radiation therapy

Surgery

Immunotherapy

Stem cell transplant

By Nutrition Support (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/oncology-nutrition-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com