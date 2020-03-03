On-X Ascending Aortic Prosthesis Cleared in EU

March 3rd, 2020

CryoLife, based in Kennesaw, Georgia, won EU regulatory clearance for the On-X Ascending Aortic Prosthesis (AAP) as a treatment option for people with poorly functioning aortic valves with a nearby ascending aortic aneurysm. The device, which combines a prosthetic valve and an ascending aortic prosthesis, can be implanted to address injured, damaged, or malfunctioning native or prosthetic valves.

The valve of the On-X is made of pure pyrolitic carbon, which is a thromboresistant material that is impressively strong. It was designed to reduce turbulence and behave more like a healthy native valve.

Here’s a video that demonstrates the implantation of the On-X AAP:

