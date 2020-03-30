Obesity Treatment Market To Reach USD 23.22 Billion By 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Obesity Treatments Market was valued at USD 7.16 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 23.22 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 16.7 %. The study covers an in-depth analysis of obesity treatment options and upcoming innovations to cure obesity. Obesity is caused by an increase in the size of fat cells in the body. Obesity is a serious medical condition that leads to high blood pressure, high cholesterols, and heart diseases. Loss of sleep, consumption of excess junk food, physical inactiveness are the major causes of obesity.

The global obesity market is propelled by a number of factors such as technological advancements in the medical sector, easy commercial availability of weight management treatments, and various government initiatives regarding overweight issues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 13% of the world’s population is characterized as “obese.” High costs, weight regain after obesity treatments are major hindrances faced by the global obesity treatment market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD/DS) is a treatment with two components. At first, a small, tubular stomach pouch is created by removing a portion of the stomach, similar to sleeve gastrectomy. Further, a large portion of the small intestine is bypassed.

Further, the Gastric bypass procedure enables food to bypass parts of the digestive system, especially the first part of the mid-section of the small intestine, and might also reduce the size of the stomach. This procedure is usually more effective than restrictive procedures, but there is a huge risk of vitamin and mineral deficiencies as the body can no longer absorb as many nutrients. A doctor might recommend surgery for a person who has a body mass index of 40 or above, or lower than 40 if they have other issues. Less pain, few scars, and a lower risk of getting a hernia or infection, shorter hospital stay are some of the advantages of this procedure. Usually, surgeons perform bariatric surgery as a laparoscopic or keyhole procedure.

Within the first two years, many patients may lose 50 percent to 80 percent of their excess weight with the help of gastric bypass.

In surgeries, gastric bypass is the leading segment, holding 50.8% of the total market share, whereas endoscopic procedures like satiety devices are the fastest-growing segment in the global obesity treatment market (8.5%).

Bariatric surgery is also a popular option to treat obesity, which involves removing or changing a part of a person’s stomach or small intestine so that they do not consume as much food or absorb as many calories as before. The surgery can either make the stomach smaller or can bypass part of the digestive system. The success of bariatric surgery can be because of its impact on gut hormones. Thus, it helps to lose weight and reduce the risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and other medical problems.

Carb master, calorie one-calorie, exercise and weight tracker and daily burn-calorie, workout, and fitness companion, loseit are some of the apps available on iPhone, Touch and iPhone to monitor eating habits.

North America holds the largest market share in the world, accounting for 53% of the worldwide industry. Due to easy availability of minimally invasive options and high investments in innovations and research, it is expected to remain at the top during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR (18%) during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the adverse effects of excess weight, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the rise in medical tourism are key factors driving market growth in the region.

The combination drugs segment for obesity has the highest market share of around 54%. Metformin, Sibutramine, Orlistat, Lorcaserin, and Rimonabant are some of the popular combinations of drugs.

Various kinds of medicines change the way the brain regulates the urge to eat, for example, Diethylpropion, Phendimetrazine, and Lorcaserin.

Key players in the obesity treatment market include Medtronic, Ethicon (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Cousin Biotech, EnteroMedics, Inc., and USGI Medical, Inc. VIVUS, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Allergan Plc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the obesity treatment market on the basis of surgery, drugs, end-use, and region:

Surgery (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Adjusting gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Sleeve gastrectomy

Biliopancreatic diversion with Duodenal Switch

Endoscopic Procedures

Drugs (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Appetite suppressants

Combination drugs

Malabsorption

Satiety drugs

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Beauty institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



