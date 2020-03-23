North America Scar Treatment Market Revenue to Worth Over US$ 5.0 Billion by 2027 | Finds, CMI

Several factors impact the appearance and treatment of scar after an injury. Topical scar treatment, laser treatment, and invasive surgical treatment are some of the options for scar tenement. Topical products and various procedures are used for the treatment of scars such as surgery, steroid injections, cryotherapy, and pressure treatment or gel pads with silicone.

North America scar treatment market is estimated to account for US$ 3,731.9 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5,043.8 Mn by the end of 2027.

North America Scar Treatment Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for cosmetic laser and light devices is expected to boost growth of North America scar treatment market. These home use devices use various technologies such as intense pulsed light (IPL) and light-emitting diodes (LED).

North America Scar Treatment Market: Opportunities

Increasing demand for longer lasting dermal filler option is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, according to a survey by The Harris Poll in 2018, around 8 million of the 9 million patients who have had dermal fillers, are experiencing filler fatigue.

North America Scar Treatment Market: Restraints

Lack of skilled professionals in the treatment of scars is expected to hamper growth of the market. Imparting improper training to the professional conducting the scar treatment may result in adverse or serious side effects.

Key Takeaways:

Topical sub segment in product type segment in North America scar treatment market was valued at US$ 2,222.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,061.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Topical medications offer several advantages over other treatment options such as availability of wide variety of options, low costs, easy application of treatments, and others. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The topical treatment sub segment in treatment type segment held dominant position in North America scar treatment market in 2018, accounting for 61.7% share in terms of value, followed by surface treatment, and laser treatment, respectively.

The hospitals sub segment in end user segment held dominant position in North America scar treatment market in 2018, accounting for 38.0% share in terms of value, followed by clinics and Pharmacies and Drug Stores, respectively.

Patients have to frequently visit their nearest hospitals for treatment and consultation which is expected to support growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Trends

The use of VR in treatment of scars is increasing in the recent past. For instance, HTC Corporation’s HTC VIVE, a VR system is under clinical trial for assessing the effect of virtual reality technology on decreasing the acute pain of scar treatment with fractional laser under local anesthesia. The study is expected to be completed in December 2020.

Key players in the market are also focused on product development to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2018, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launched Ceramax Skin Barrier Lotion.

Regulations:

Canada

The lasers intended for medical practices, such as in cosmetic treatment centers, are classified as class 4 devices by the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

The laser devices are regulated by Health Canada, under the Radiation Emitting Devices Act, the Medical Devices Regulations, and the Food and Drugs Act

These regulations are intended to ensure that the laser system when used for the medical treatment as directed by the manufacturer is safe and effective

The regulatory body in Canada also relies on ISO 13485:2003 for product approvals

North America Scar Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in North America scar treatment market include, Smith & Nephew Inc., Merz Inc., Enaltus LLC, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., CCA Industries, Cynosure, Inc., Avita Medical, LUTRONIC, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Luminus Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and NutraMarks, Inc.

North America Scar Treatment Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, AVITA Medical collaborated with the Gates Center for Regenerative Medicine at the University Of Colorado School Of Medicine to establish proof-of-concept and explore further development of a spray-on treatment of genetically modified cells for patients with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and other genetic skin disorders.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2019, Suneva Medical, Inc. partnered with Healeon Medical, Inc and Puregraft, LLC. in order to expand its product portfolio in regenerative aesthetics.

Segmentation

North America Scar Treatment Market, By Product Type: Topical Gels Creams Oils Sheets Laser CO2 Laser Excimer Laser Pulsed Dye Laser Surface Treatment Injectables

North America Scar Treatment Market, By Treatment: Topical Treatment Laser Treatment Surface Treatment Injectables

North America Scar Treatment Market, By Scar Type: Post-Surgical Scar Burn Scars Stretch Marks Acne Scars Skin Diseases Scars

North America Scar Treatment Market, Distribution Channel: Hospitals Clinics Pharmacies and Drug Stores E-Commerce

North America Scar Treatment Market, By Country: U.S. By Product Type Topical Gels Creams Oils Sheets Laser CO2 Laser Excimer Laser Pulsed Dye Laser Surface Treatment Injectables By Treatment: Topical Treatment Laser Treatment Surface Treatment Injectables By Scar Type: Post-Surgical Scar Burn Scars Stretch Marks Acne Scars Skin Diseases Scars By Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Pharmacies and Drug Stores E-Commerce Canada By Product Type Topical Gels Creams Oils Sheets Laser CO2 Laser Excimer Laser Pulsed Dye Laser Surface Treatment Injectables By Treatment: Topical Treatment Laser Treatment Surface Treatment Injectables By Scar Type: Post-Surgical Scar Burn Scars Stretch Marks Acne Scars Skin Diseases Scars By Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Pharmacies and Drug Stores E-Commerce

Company Profiles Smith & Nephew Inc.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Financial Performance Key Strategies Recent Developments Merz Inc. Enaltus LLC Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. CCA Industries Cynosure, Inc. Avita Medical LUTRONIC Janssen Biotech, Inc. Luminus Inc. Syneron Medical Ltd. NutraMarks, Inc.



