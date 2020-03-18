North America Dominates the Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market; MRFR Reveals Insights for 2019-2025

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market Overview:

Global diabetic nephropathy treatment market has been witnessing a constant rise in its size due to the increasing number of cases registered worldwide. Diabetic neuropathy is the second-highest reason leading to global disability, and it is estimated that around 30% to 40% of people across the globe live with the condition. Diabetic neuropathy is common in the developed as well as developing regions due to the numbers of diabetic patients exploding at an alarming rate year by year.

Diabetes requires lifelong care and, if not treated well in time, can lead to severe & life-threatening conditions such as kidney failure. With the rising advances in diabetic care, the treatment procedures have evolved drastically, which, in turn, fosters the market growth, increasing the uptake of diabetic nephropathy treatments. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global diabetic nephropathy treatment market is expected to cross the valuation of USD 5.80 BN by 2025, growing at 5.1% CAGR during the assessment period (2019-2025).

Avail Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8359

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing reimbursement offered to patients by health insurance providers is another key factor influencing the growth of the market. Besides, the rising prevalence of diabetic disorders and various kidney disorders propel market growth. Additionally, the growing global geriatric population alongside, the increasing cases of diabetic neuropathy disorders, push the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising R&D activities to discover new drugs to treat diabetic neuropathy disorder influence market growth.

Rising awareness about the condition and availability of novel treatment methods, alongside the emergence of technologically advanced devices for the diagnosis and treatment of diabetic neuropathy, impacts the market growth positively. On the other hand, lack of awareness among people is leading to inhibiting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, increasing healthcare expenditures and government funding programs would support the growth of the market.

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market – Segments

The analysis has been segmented into four major dynamics.

By Disorder: Autonomic Neuropathy, Peripheral Neuropathy, Proximal Neuropathy, and Focal Neuropathy.

By Treatment: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS), Drugs, and others.

By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and others.

By Regions: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global diabetic nephropathy treatment market, heading with the presence of a vast patient population, well-developed healthcare sectors, and industry leaders in the region. The prevalence of diabetic neuropathy & various kidney diseases is quite high in North America. Also, the region has state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure, which, as a result, impacts the market growth positively.

Additionally, the increasing emphasis in the region for diagnosis and continuous monitoring of diabetes & high blood pressure, using advanced diagnostic tests and devices, substantiate the market growth. Furthermore, increasing funding support from the government and private companies to improve diabetes care in the region drives the growth of the diabetic nephropathy treatment market in North America.

Europe stands second in the global diabetic nephropathy treatment market due to the rising cases of diabetic neuropathy disorder. Also, factors such as the government support that encourage the players to develop high-quality technologies for diabetes care and favorable reimbursement policies are driving the regional market growth, predominantly. Certainly, the resurging economy is playing a causal role in supporting the regional market growth, availing the best possible healthcare & increasing the per-capita healthcare expenditures.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a promising market for diabetic nephropathy treatments. Factors such as the rapidly growing healthcare sector and awareness among individuals towards diabetic care and the advantages & availability of therapeutics drive the growth of the diabetic nephropathy treatment market in the region. Besides, the growing prevalence of diabetes and kidney disease, alongside the ever-increasing geriatric population, acts as a major driving force for the regional market growth.

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market– Competitive Landscape

Fiercely competitive, the diabetic nephropathy treatment market appears widely expanded, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. To gain a larger competitive share of the market, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and new therapeutics launch. Providers strive for additional treatments that are cost-effective and can provide the best outcome for all patients. Also, they try their best to ensure patient satisfaction with other solutions that will keep them moving.

Companies involved in providing therapies for DKD focus on areas with high unmet clinical needs and require further innovation in addition to the progress that has been made already. They make substantial investments to drive R&D and clinical trials to develop effective therapies to treat the syndrome. They also invest in acquiring a promising company to meet the expansion plans.

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market Major Players:

Players active in the global diabetic nephropathy treatment market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Lupin Limited (India), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Depomed, Inc. (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Pfizer Inc. (US), and MEDA Pharma GmBH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 04, 2019: Vifor Pharma Group (Switzerland), a leading global pharmaceuticals company, announced a strategic partnership with a US-based pharmaceutical company – Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (a part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson), for the commercialization of its innovative drug for diabetic nephropathy (DKD) – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) in the US. Alongside the DKD treatments, INVOKANA is also indicated for reducing the risk of heart failure in type 2 diabetes patients and people suffering from diabetic kidney conditions. When added to the current standard of care, INVOKANA® represents a major advancement in treatment options for this large, yet under-served patient population.

Browse Complete Report with TOC at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diabetic-neuropathy-treatment-market-8359

Table Of Contents



1. REPORT PROLOGUE



2. MARKET INTRODUCTION



2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Research Objective

2.2.2. Assumptions

2.2.3. Limitations

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3.1. Overview

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. MARKET DYNAMICS



4.1. Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

…Continued

For More See Healthcare Related Reports News

Hospital beds Market

Global Surgical Equipment Market

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com