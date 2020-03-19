North America and Europe Dermal Filler Market Growth to register a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 2,800.4 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

There are two major types of dermal fillers: absorbable and non-absorbable. Dermal fillers are injected with small gauge injectors into deep dermal area to fill the space and also to induce the body production of collagen. Hyaluronic acid (HA), calcium hydroxyapatite (CaHA), poly-lactic acid (PLLA), collagen, and polymethylmethacrylate (non-absorbable) are some of the major components of dermal fillers. The filler effect lasts from 3 to 24 months for absorbable filler and non-absorbable fillers may last for up to 5 years. The amount of filler needed and the sessions required for effective result varies as per the application area and type of filler.

Additional information on such research findings can be availed at @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3522

Statistics:

North America and Europe dermal fillers market is estimated to account for US$ 2,800.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market: Drivers

Increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures is expected to boost growth of North America and Europe dermal fillers market over the forecast period. This is owing to several advantages of non-invasive aesthetic procedures such as less complexity, possibility for reversal of the procedure, and less time required for procedures compared to surgical aesthetic procedure.

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market: Opportunities

Clinical trials for dermal fillers face several challenges in terms of establishing meaningful clinical trials. Patients are often elected and not referred to have treatment by the practitioner of their own choosing. Moreover, most of the studies are not randomized or controlled. Such scenario increases the demand for collecting consensus views from experienced injectors who have treated several patients.

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market: Restraints

Adverse effects of dermal filler post procedures are expected to hamper growth of the market. Some of the side effects of dermal fillers include, redness of the skin, bruising, unevenness or migration of filler, discomfort and in moderate cases granulation or lumpiness. Moreover, use of dermal fillers may also lead to allergic reactions.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/north-america-and-europe-dermal-filler-market-2844

Key Takeaways:

The Absorbable segment in North America and Europe dermal fillers market was valued at US$ 1,723.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2,936.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population is expected to propel growth of North America and Europe dermal fillers market over the forecast period.

The Hyaluronic acid segment held dominant position in North America and Europe dermal fillers market in 2019, accounting for 86.1% share in terms of value, followed by Calcium hydroxylapatite, respectively. Increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures is expected to boost growth of North America and Europe dermal fillers market over the forecast period

Market Trends

Systemic drugs and surgical removal of the material are the currently used approaches used to address complications caused by filler treatments. However, some studies have also demonstrated the efficacy of intralesional laser treatment for removing the material. For instance, according to the study, ‘Intralesional Laser Treatment for Dermal Filler Complications’ that was published in ASPS’ Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, in June 2018, intralesional laser treatment offers high efficacy and good safety profile of the treatment of complications caused by filler treatments.

Dermal fillers are finding their application in areas other than anti-aging like enhancement of dorsal area of hands, application for HIV induced facial lipoatrophy, and application of CaHA fillers for treatment of paralyzed vocal cords. Also, dentist are now allowed to perform dermal filler procedure for facial rejuvenation to improve the post dental procedures facial aesthetics.

Get PDF Research Brochure for more Professional and Technical Insights: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3522

Regulations

Europe

Market players require CE mark to market their products in the European Union.

The EU’s MDR (2017/745) expressly classifies dermal fillers, even those without a medical purpose, as medical devices.

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in North America and Europe dermal fillers market include, Galderma Pharma S.A., Sinclair Pharma plc., Allergan Plc., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Suneva Medical Inc., Teoxane Laboratories Inc., Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., Adoderm GmbH, and Laboratoires Vivacy SAS.

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market: Key Developments

Players in the market are focused on raising funds to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2020, CollPlant, a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, announced it has entered into definitive agreements for raising US$ 4.45 million.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in January 2020, Histogen, Inc. announced its merger with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in an all-stock transaction.

Order a copy of North America and Europe Dermal Filler Market Report 2020 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3522

Segmentation

Scope of the report

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market, By Product Type: Absorbable Non-absorbable

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market, By Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid Poly-L-Lactic acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Polymethylmethacrylate Collagen

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market, By Distribution Channel: Retail pharmacies and drug stores Clinics and Hospital pharmacies Online sales

North America and Europe Dermal Fillers Market, By Region: North America By Product Type Absorbable Non-absorbable By Ingredients Hyaluronic acid Poly-L-Lactic acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Polymethylmethacrylate Collagen By Distribution Channel Retail pharmacies and drug stores Clinics and Hospital pharmacies Online sales By Country U.S. Canada Western Europe By Product Type Absorbable Non-absorbable By Ingredients Hyaluronic acid Poly-L-Lactic acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Polymethylmethacrylate Collagen By Distribution Channel Retail pharmacies and drug stores Clinics and Hospital pharmacies Online sales By Country UK Germany France Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe By Product Type Absorbable Non-absorbable By Ingredients Hyaluronic acid Poly-L-Lactic acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Polymethylmethacrylate Collagen By Distribution Channel Retail pharmacies and drug stores Clinics and Hospital pharmacies Online sales By Country Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Company Profiles Galderma Pharma S.A.* Company Overview Material Portfolio Financial Performance Key Highlights Market Strategies Sinclair Pharma plc. Allergan Plc. Anika Therapeutics Inc. Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA Suneva Medical Inc. Teoxane Laboratories Inc. Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. Adoderm GmbH Laboratoires Vivacy SAS.



About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737