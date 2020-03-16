Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market To Reach USD 11.18 Billion By 2027 | Alimta, Taxotere, AstraZeneca, Roche, Merck KGa

The Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market is forecast to reach USD 11.18 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancers.

The rise in the number of people suffering from non-small cell lung cancer is one of the major factors driving global non-small cell lung cancer market growth. The risk factors such as air pollution, cigarette smoking, passive smoking, and occupational exposure are increasing the incidence of the disease globally.

One of the major drivers of the non-small cell lung cancer is the strong drug pipeline and recent drug approvals. The innovation of new drugs and their approvals for the treatment of the disease is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

One of the challenges of the non-small cell lung cancer market is the high cost of treatment. The disease can be treated by chemotherapy, surgery, targeted therapies, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy, which is quite expensive. Thus, the high cost of the treatment will hamper the growth of the market.

Smoking causes approximately 90% of lung cancer cases. Constant exposure to the high level of air pollution and drinking water with a high level of arsenic increases the odds of lung cancer.

The most common type of non-small cell lung cancer are adenocarcinomas, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinomas.

Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common form of lung cancer. This type of lung cancer is found in the middle of the lungs. It is projected to hold a market share of over 37% in the year 2027.

Adenocarcinoma held a market share of more than 48% in the year 2019. The disease tends to develop in smaller airways such as bronchioles, breasts, prostate, pancreas, and colon.

Adenocarcinoma accounts for approximately more than 40% of lung cancer and is found mostly in women and grows more slowly than any other cancers.

Surgery is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. It is an option to be performed at an early stage and is the best chance to cure the disease.

Types of lung cancer surgeries include pneumonectomy, lobectomy, segmentectomy or wedge resection, and sleeve resection.

Chemotherapy is a treatment with anti-cancer drugs that are injected into a vein or taken by mouth. It is useful for treating cancer anywhere in the body.

Doctors recommend chemotherapy in combination with definitive radiation treatments for patients with stage III lung cancer that cannot be removed surgically. In stage IV, radiation is used only for palliation of the symptoms.

Angiogenesis inhibitor is a substance that inhibits the growth off new blood vessels. It held a market share of 16% in the year 2019.

The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the leading contributor in the non-small cell lung cancer market. Rising awareness regarding cancer and initiatives taken by the governments in the region to encourage the treatment of lung cancer through medicines in public healthcare centers and subsidized treatment will fuel the market growth.

Key participants include Tarceva, Avastin, Gemzar, Alimta, Taxotere, AstraZeneca, Roche, Merck KGa, Nlyte, and Panduit Corp., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market on the basis of Histology, Treatment, Drug Class, and Region:

Histology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Large Cell Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgery

Radiation

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy Drugs

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Angiogenesis Inhibitor

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Blocker

Kinase Inhibitor

Microtubule Stabilizer

Folate Antimetabolites

PD-1/ PD-L1 Inhibitor

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



