Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH) Market To Reach USD 20.45 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market is expected to reach USD 20.45 Billion by 2027, according to a recently published report by Reports and Data. This can be linked to the increasing demand for fats in the global market. Based on statistical analysis, Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFFLD) affects around 80 to 100 million Americans. NAFLD is expected to become a prevalent chronic liver condition globally in relation to obesity and type 2 diabetes in the coming years. Market estimations provided in the report suggests that the rise in incidences of NASH will surge at nearly 63% between 2015 and 2030.

The escalating number of expected product launches of pipeline drugs is also a significant factor in stimulating market demand. The current statistical data for the U.S. suggests that the healthcare costs incurred for the treatment of NASH are around USD 5 billion. Since the incidence of NASH is projected to grow considerably, market estimates indicate that, if unchecked, the healthcare costs associated with NASH could escalate to USD 18 billion by 2030. Companies around the globe are actively working on introducing new drugs in the market for the treatment of the disease.

North America is speculated to be a vital revenue-generating region in the forecast period. The regional market is predicted to accelerate at a CAGR of 53% in the estimated duration. The increasing prevalence of diseases in the region will be a favorable growth opportunity for drugmakers. Manufacturers in the industry have been focused on launching novel drugs. In November 2018, Gilead Sciences, Inc. unveiled its drug Selonsertib, which is a dual anti-apoptotic and anti-inflammatory drug and is presently undergoing Phase-3 trials for NASH compensated cirrhosis and NASH fibrosis.

Elafibranor is predicted to deliver the highest growth among all the drug types in the NASH market during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to record a CAGR of 55.4% in the forecast years. The drug, which is administered orally, is GENFIT’s lead product candidate. It has been marketed as a first-in-class drug for the treatment of NASH. The drug is currently in the clinical Phase 3 study RESOLVE-IT.

The North American market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 53% in the coming years. The disease is one of the leading causes of cirrhosis in adults in the U.S. Rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity in the region are considered to be the main reason behind the increasing incidence of NASH. Based on the American Liver Foundation’s National Medical Advisory Committee, currently, around 30 million Americans have been diagnosed with NASH. Moreover, nearly 90% of NASH patients suffer from either obesity or diabetes.

The key participants in the market are Genfit, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Inventiva, Allergan, and Tobira Therapeutics. Gilead Sciences is a prominent player in the NASH market. With its global presence in over 35 countries, the company offers drugs such as Selonsertib, Cilofexor, and Firsocostat for the treatment of NASH.

For this report, Reports and Data segments the Global NASH Market based on disease cause, drug type, end-user, and region:

Disease Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hypertension Heart Disease High Blood Lipid Type 2 Diabetes Obesity

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Vitamin E & Pioglitazone Ocaliva Elafibranor Selonsertib Cenicriviroc Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Hospitals Clinics Homecare settings



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) North America S. Europe Germany K. Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa



