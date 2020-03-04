Nitrile Gloves Market To Reach USD 3.50 Billion By 2027 | Top Players | 3M, Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corp

The Global Nitrile Gloves Market is expected to reach USD 3.50 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The report highlights recent market trends and end-use applications of nitrile gloves. Growth in the incidences of epidemic diseases and the subsequent increase in the demand for infection prevention and control utilities are expected to drive the market demand in the forecast period.

Nitrile gloves are primarily used in the medical sector as a safety tool to prevent the spreading of infection between caretakers and patients. The benefits offered by nitrile gloves include superior strength, longevity, and better protection against bloodborne pathogens. Nitrile gloves are also latex-free, which has made it a preferred choice for medical professionals in allergic cases.

Growing awareness pertaining to well-being and hygiene amongst medical professionals and patients is estimated to boost market growth. However, the risk of price rivalry from local producers is expected to limit the growth of the market. Prospects in untapped markets that have high potential owing to the ongoing development of healthcare infrastructure, increase in occurrences of chronic diseases, and the requirement for surgical interventions would further fuel the demand for nitrile gloves in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.5% in the nitrile gloves market. This can be chiefly attributed to the growth of the healthcare sector and the food processing industry in the leading countries in this region, especially China, India, and South Korea.

Powder-free nitrile gloves market is projected to control the largest market share and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% during the forecast duration. This dominance of powder-free nitrile gloves stems from the rising incidence of allergic reactions in people using powdered gloves.

Micro-roughened nitrile gloves would contribute to the largest share of the market, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This type of texture is most popular on nitrile gloves. The surface of micro-roughened gloves appears like it has been lightly roughened, which offers extra grip to the gloves. Micro-roughened gloves are extensively used in medical practices as they allow the practitioners to easily grip medical tools.

The North American market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the upcoming years and would reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2027. Rapid advancement in the field of healthcare services in the region, coupled with growth in industrialization, is estimated to propel the market for nitrile gloves. Regulatory agencies in the region are imposing strict regulatory norms on employers to ensure worker safety and protection to tackle work-related risks.

Key participants include Ansell, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, United Glove Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Rubberex, Adventa Berhad, Kimberly Clark, and 3M, among others.

On March, 2019, Ansell, a leading company providing safety solutions, launched MICROFLEXMidKnight XTRA, an exam grade nitrile glove that has been examined against both fentanyl and gastric acid to simulate real-world overdose situations. This glove features an extended cuff for additional coverage of the wrist and forearm and has a distinctive black color that lets wearers easily view possibly risky powders on hands.

For this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Nitrile Gloves Market on the basis of type, component, texture, grade, product finish, end-user and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Powdered

Powder Free

Sterile

Non-Sterile

Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Butadiene

Acrylonitrile

Texture Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Smooth

Micro-Roughened

Aggressively Textured

Grade Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Exam Grade

Product Finish Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chlorinated

Polymer Coated

No Finish

End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Construction

Food Processing

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S. Europe Germany K. Asia Pacific China India Malaysia Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil MEA



