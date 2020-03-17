New Study On Autism Disorder Market – Global Industry Growth, Opportunity, Challenges, Outlook and Regional Analysis

Rising Prevalence of Neurodevelopmental Disorders to Drive Global Autism Disorder & Treatment Market

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a range of medical conditions that begins at childhood and affects behavior and communication of children and continues till adulthood. It can affect groups of all races, ethnicities, and economies. Behavioral and psychological therapy combined with medications can treat these disorders. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in 160 are diagnosed with ASD. The global autism disorder and treatment market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes into consideration historical and current events to make accurate predictions for the period between 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Autism Disorder Market Scope

The global autism disorder and treatment market can attain revenue at 4.37% CAGR over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 5,143.6 million in 2016.

Rising prevalence of autism and its awareness among the populace is one of the biggest drivers of the market. Public awareness campaigns by organizations advocating for autistic patients can bode well for the market. For instance, Autism Speaks has launched campaign and tools in languages of Spanish and English to reach a larger consumer base. Programs pushing for early diagnosis of kids and providing solutions is the first step in handling the disorder.

Presence of off-label drugs and its approval by regulatory bodies can fuel the global autism disorder and treatment market demand. Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) treatments include herbal remedies, vitamin supplements, and dietary interventions. Diets and lifestyle changes which can enhance the immunity of the body are likely to fuel market demand till 2023. Omega-3, vitamin, and L-carnosine supplements are in high demand in the market due to some success in clinical trials which foresaw improved speech and behavior.

The unknown physiological nature of ASD and low volume of drugs available to patients are challenges faced by the market.

Segmentation

The global autism disorder market is segmented by type, treatment type, and drugs.

By type, it is segmented into Asperger Syndrome, Pervasive Developmental Disorder, and others. Pervasive developmental disorder was the largest segment of the market in 2016. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period.

By treatment type, it is segmented into oxytocin therapy, ABA (applied behavioral analysis), chelation therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and others. ABA treatment can exhibit a CAGR of 4.82% during the assessment period.

By drug, it is segmented into anti-psychotic, SSRIs, anti-convulsant, and stimulants. Anti-psychotics are further segmented into Abilify (aripiprazole) and Risperidone. Anti-psychotics are deemed to display a robust growth rate of 3.95% during the forecast period

Regional Analysis

The global autism disorder and treatment market is segmented into four regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas are touted to dominate the global market till 2023. Within Americas, North America held the largest market share due to screening efforts by governments in the region. Approval and launch of atypical antipsychotics can drive the regional market growth. High healthcare spending can drive the development of drugs in the market. For instance, the U.S. government has invested in the range of USD 11.5-60.9 billion for treating ASD patients.

APAC can exhibit a robust growth rate during the forecast period due to prevalence of ASD in countries of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and India. Launch of new drugs and studies undertaken to test the effects of new drugs can drive the global autism disorder and treatment market growth. Scientists at Stanford University have modulated the pathway of vasopressin can reduce anxiety and assist in tackling behavioral problems.

Competition Outlook

Heptares Therapeutics Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Curemark LLC, Merck & Co Inc., Saniona AB, Consern Pharma Private Limited, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Coronis Partners Ltd., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Allergan, and others are prominent players of the global autism disorder and treatment market.

