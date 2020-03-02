Neurological Microscopes Market To Reach USD 5.81 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The global neurological microscopes market is forecast to reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A neurological microscope is a specifically designed microscope to be used in the neurological surgery, diagnosis, treatment, study and rehabilitation of the disorders which affect any portion of the nervous system related to neuroscience. The magnification provided by the neurological microscope improves the visualization of the neurological organs in a microscopic view, enabling the view in more details. The neurological microscopes can enlarge the field of view by nearly 100 times and more, which provide a crisp and detailed field of vision of a particular section of any neurological tissues and other sensory receptors such as brain, spinal cord, cerebrovascular system, peripheral nervous system, and others. Online retailing is directly helping in the market growth.

The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 2.05 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for neurological microscopes in the neuroscience hospitals and research centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and an increase in the number incidents of neurological disorders in China, India, and Japan, is likely to surpass the European market. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Online retailing supply of the neurological microscopes has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Educational institutes for neurology includes the research and studies related to all the aspects of neuroscience. These institutes employs high end neurological microscopes for their research scholars and other students to study and understand the core insights of neuroscience. For instance Department of Neurosurgery, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, India, facilitates Carl Zeiss S 88 neurological microscope for their students and professors. The sub-segment had a market share of 14.8% in 2018.

Light microscopy for neuroscience was the first from of microscopy and the optical microscopy was the first invented microscopic system for neurology. Optical neurological microscopes a built-in view finder attached with the scope, while the digital microscopes make use of the software algorithms to magnify the object and come with a separate heads-up display for an advanced clear imagery system. The fluorescent microscope, on the other hand, uses the fluorescence & phosphorescence to generate the images of the neurological tissue and other cells.

The transmission electron microscopy (TEM), unlike the light and fluorescence microscope, allows enhanced subcellular precision in the viewing image by enabling high resolution of varied specimens of neurological cells. The transmission electron microscopy are incorporated in the renowned neuroscience institutes and hospitals around the world. The sub-segment is forecasted to reach a market share of 24.1% by 2027.

Key participants include Carl Zeiss, Leica Microsystems, Accu-Scope, Danaher, Optofine, Helmut Hund, Hitachi High-Technologies, Oxford Instruments, Meiji Techno Co., and Keyence Corporation.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

