Neuroleptics Market To Reach USD 15.68 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Neuroleptics Market is estimated to reach USD 15.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising incidence of psychosis and other related diseases. The major factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of these disorders include substance-induced psychoses, genetic mutations, and physical illness that lead to depression. Growing drug abuse, addiction to Neuroleptics drugs, and over-prescription of drugs are also some of the notable factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. Additional factors such as high investments in research and development and the introduction of new and developed Neuroleptics compounds are expected to stimulate the market growth further.

Anti-psychotic drugs, also called neuroleptics or tranquilizers, are a particular type of medication mostly used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. They are used to treat psychosis, including delusions, hallucinations, and disordered thoughts of paranoia, among others. These drugs prevent the dopamine receptors in the dopaminergic pathways of the brain by controlling the effect of dopamine, which is directly connected to the psychotic encounters. The growing predominance of mental illness meanwhile has led to massive consumption of Neuroleptics. National Alliance of Mental Illness conducted a research study in 2015, which says that 1 in 5 adults experiences mental issues. However, the use of these drugs for a long time can result in side effects like involuntary movement disorder and metabolic syndrome, eventually leading to rising mortality in the population with dementia.

North America accounted for the largest market share of over 22.30% in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. Many people with physical disorders suffer from co-occurring disorders. An increasing predominance of mental health disorders, such as bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, is driving the growth of the Neuroleptics market in North America.

Neuroleptics drugs are used to treat severe mental health conditions such as psychosis, as well as other mental and emotional disorders. They are also prescribed to treat pain and stubborn hiccoughs that can occur from restlessness during palliative care.

It helps manage the symptoms of psychosis along with less severe mental health conditions such as mood and bipolar disorder that may later develop into psychosis. These drugs decrease or increase the impact of neurotransmitters in the brain to regulate levels as needed. Neurotransmitters help to transfer information throughout the brain. The neurotransmitters affected include noradrenaline, dopamine, and serotonin.

Psychosis is a critical mental condition where a patient loses contact with reality. The disease often includes delusions or hallucinations. The patient may often hear voices and sounds that are not there when encountering hallucinations, while delusions related to psychosis involve perceptions or thoughts that are not based on reality.

Schizophrenia under the disease segment accounted for the largest market share of almost 40% of the total industry in 2019. It is a type of mental disorder symptomized by delusions, hallucinations, decline in social engagement, and lack of motivation.

A person with schizophrenia can also suffer from other mental health problems such as major depressive disorder (MDD), anxiety disorder, and substance use disorder.

The Depression sector of the disease segment controlled the second-largest share of the market at over 32.20% in 2019 and is one of the significant factors driving market growth.

The second generation segment accounted for the largest share of approximately 38% by They are also known as atypical Neuroleptics that include risperidone, paliperidone, clozapine, asenapine, sertindole, olanzapine, and quetiapine. These are used for the treatment of schizophrenia and have swiftly begun replacing the older, first-generation Neuroleptics.

Second generation products are also known as atypical agents. They act as broad-spectrum antagonists of dopamine, alpha-noradrenergic, and serotonin receptors.

The market players are primarily focused on developing new technologies to meet the requirements of users. Various companies are also involved in numerous mergers & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth in the next few years.

Key participants include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Alkermes, Actavis Generics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Allergen, Otsuka, and Pfizer.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Neuroleptics Market on the basis of Product, End-User, Disease, and Region:

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

First-generation Drugs

Second-generation Drugs

Third-generation Drugs

Disease Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Schizophrenia

Unipolar Depression

Bipolar Disorder

Dementia

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017–2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

