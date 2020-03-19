Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market To Reach USD 19.85 Billion By 2027 | AxoGen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Livanova PLC

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market was valued at USD 8.62 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 19.85 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 10.9%. The complex and delicate structures of the nervous system are susceptible to many diseases. Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy are some diseases for which several cases are being reported all over the world every year. Thus, there is a rising demand for efficient nerve repair and regeneration systems across the globe.

Growing patient awareness about such procedures and a sizable healthcare investment by governments are driving factors for this market. However, stringent regulatory requirements, along with the high cost of related equipment, pose a challenge for the growth of this market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

AxoGen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Livanova PLC (Cyberonics Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Orthod Group Ltd., Polyganics B.V., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics Inc.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to Understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1733

Further key findings from the report suggest-

Both government and private funded organizations are conducting clinical trials to develop safe and effective therapy for different neurological disorders, such as Stem Cells in Umbilical Blood Infusion for Cerebral Palsy (Phase II) and usage of Polyethylene glycol (PEG) drug (Phase I) to promote axonal fusion technique to repair peripheral nerve injuries in humans. These initiatives are driving the market and helping it to grow every day.

The growing incidence of brain disorders has boosted the market growth. As per CDC, in the year 2017, it was reported that 5.5 million Americans had Alzheimer’s dementia, and the number of new cases of Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to grow to its double count by 2050 annually. This is a result of the rapid rise in the geriatric population. Efficient neurological healthcare delivery is the need of the hour.

Increased cases of Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and awareness about mental disorders and available treatments have helped the neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices segment to hold the largest market share in the base year 2019.

Other categories of the surgical segment, such as direct neuropathy and nerve grafting, are also becoming increasingly popular and are expected to have an increased market share, especially in the North American and European markets.

The advent of new devices, increased cases of injured CNS and effective government funding are chief factors that have driven the impressive advancement of the North American market in the field of nerve repair and regeneration.

Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing regional segment of this market and is likely to register a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period. This is due to increasing cases of neurological diseases and many unmet medical needs of the population.

The growth of biodegradable polymers has contributed significantly to improved back stability and fracture healing. This, in turn, has boosted the market for biomaterials that are already witnessing focused government funding and quicker regulatory permissions.

Product quality is of crucial importance for performing neurosurgeries. Polyganics has developed bioresorbable and biocompatible synthetic polymers for use in a range of applications driving tissue regeneration and functional patient recovery. Such qualitative efforts enable firms to establish their footprints in the global market.

Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1733

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market on the basis of surgery type, product type, and region:

Surgery Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Direct Neuropathy Epineural repair Perineural repair Group fascicular repair

Nerve Grafting Autografts Allografts Xenografts

Neuromodulation Surgery External Internal

Stem Cell Therapy

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Biomaterial Nerve conduits Nerve protectors Nerve wraps Nerve connectors

Neuromodulation Surgery Devices

External Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Internal Spinal Cord Stimulation Deep Brain Stimulation Sacral Nerve Stimulation Vagus Nerve Stimulation



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com