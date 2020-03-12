Neonatal Ventilator Market Size and Share Is Expected To Exhibit a CAGR Of 7.1% By 2027

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global neonatal ventilator market is valued at US$ 322.5 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Neonatal Ventilator Market:

Key trends in the market include rising incidence of preterm births and rising incidence of respiratory disease, increasing product launches, and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions by key market players. For instance, according to the World Health Organization report published in 2016, every year about 15 million babies are born prematurely around the world.

However increasing number of neonatal death is also anticipated to increase demand for neonatal ventilators over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, according UNICEF (The United Nations Children’s Fund) reports approximately 2.6 million newborns around the world died after their first month of life.

Furthermore, increasing product launches and technological advancements from major players operating in the market to increase their market positioning is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecasted period. For instance, in August 2018, ResMed released new upgrades to its Astral life support ventilators in iVAPS for U.S. patients. The new upgrade automatically adapts to a patient’s changing pressure needs as their respiratory disease progresses.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global neonatal ventilator market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence preterm births, technological advancements in product development, and new product launches. For instance, in November 2019, Vyaire Medical, Inc. received 510 (K) clearance by the US FDA approval for its bellavista 1000e ventilator. The new system is designed to support high flow oxygen therapy in neonates and adult patients.

North America is expected to hold a prominent share in the global market, owing to presence of developed markets such as the U.S and Canada, which creates demand for efficient products due to increasing number of premature births and new product launches. For instance, in 2018, according to the WHO estimates, the U.S. witnessed a 2% increase in the preterm birth rate.

Key players operating in the global neonatal ventilator market include Philips Respironics, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, GE Healthcare, CareFusion, ResMed, Hamilton Medical, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Smith Medical, Breas Medical, and Becton, Dickson and Company.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Neonatal Ventilator Market, By Product Type: Intensive Care System Portable

Global Neonatal Ventilator Market, By Interface: Invasive Non-invasive

Global Neonatal Ventilator Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long Term Care Centers Others

Global Neonatal Ventilator Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Intensive Care System Portable By Interface: Invasive Non-invasive By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long Term Care Centers Others By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: Intensive Care System Portable By Interface: Invasive Non-invasive By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long Term Care Centers Others By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: Intensive Care System Portable By Interface: Invasive Non-invasive By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long Term Care Centers Others By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: Intensive Care System Portable By Interface: Invasive Non-invasive By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long Term Care Centers Others By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: Intensive Care System Portable By Interface: Invasive Non-invasive By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long Term Care Centers Others By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: Intensive Care System Portable By Interface: Invasive Non-invasive By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long Term Care Centers Others By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



