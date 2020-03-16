Nanoengineered Prosthetics Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Share, Key Country, Opportunities, Growth, Emerging Technologies, And Regional Forecast To 2027

Nanoengineered prosthetics are implantable devices that are used in patients to replace missing body organ and it comes under subdivision of nanomedicine. Nanotools and nanostructures are used for manufacture of prosthetics and their use has improved function of prosthetics and has reduced various disadvantages of using conventional prosthetics such as dislocation of the implant and infection around the site of the prosthetic.

Nanoparticles are ideal for engineering prosthetics and implants because they function at the same level of the body cells. For instance, Fluidinova’s product nanoXIM HAp pastes are nano-hydroxyapatite water-based paste, which is specially recommended for manufacture of bone graft substitutes. Nano-hydroxyapatite is perfectly aligned in the form of nanocrystals. Due to high physical and chemical similarities between the nano-hydroxyapatite and mineralized bone this paste show high affinity to hard tissues, which leads to the formation of strong chemical bonds with the parent tissue. Some of the other manufacturers operating in the global nano engineered prosthetics market include CAM Bioceramics B.V., 3D Systems, Inc., and others.

Global Nanoengineered Prosthetics Market Drivers

Leading manufacturers are focused on collaborations with researchers to develop products in the global nanoengineered prosthetics market. For instance, in August 2019, researchers at Medical University of Vienna in collaboration with Otto Bock Healthcare Products, Alfred Mann Foundation, and Imperial College London developed a prosthetic arm with few built-in electrodes, which makes contact with the patient’s skin and results in opening and closing of the prosthetic arm claw. Moreover, researchers at the University of Chicago are developing brain-controlled prosthetics, which can be achieved by implanting electrodes in the motor cortex region of the brain. The changes taking place in the motor area by using electrodes can be recorded and accordingly the robotic arm can be manufactured and attached to the patient as a prosthetic.

Higher incidences of limb loss in the global population has been reported. For instance, according to the National center for Biotechnology Information, (NCBI), 2017, limb loss may occur in people suffering from disease, injury or surgery, while congenital limb loss exists from birth. Out of total amputations, lower limb and upper limb amputations account for 84% and 16% respectively. According to the same source, a person suffering from diabetes has chance of 10-30 times more of undergoing lower limb amputation as compared to the general population. Moreover, according to the same source, around 20%-50% of diabetes – amputees, world-wide, will require a second leg amputation within one to three years, and over 50% of the people undergone amputation in one limb will require another amputation within five years.

There are certain advantages of using nanoengineered prosthetics over conventional prosthetics such as nanoengineered prosthetics have better compatibility with the body or the body parts in which they are incorporated, enhance mechanical stability, improved durability, fast integration of the prosthetics in the body or organ of the patient, optimal design, high fatigue resistance, high wear resistance, better hygiene, less toxicity, and greater strength.

Global Nanoengineered Prosthetics Market Restraints

Alternative options for nanoengineered prosthetics are expected to restrain global nano engineered prosthetics market growth over the forecast period. Osseo integration is the alternative surgical method for prosthetic users, in which the load bearing metal is in direct contact with the bone of the arm or leg and penetrates through skin. It directly attaches to the removable prosthesis through a connector. According to National center for Biotechnology Information, (NCBI), Osseo integration is widely used procedure for amputation in Europe and Australia. Moreover, advantages of Osseo integration is that it is easy to wear and take off.

There are some disadvantages of using nano engineered prosthetics as compared to other conventional prosthetics. For instance, it is an expensive treatment and may lead to side-effects, or even complete rejection of implantation may occur in patients using the prosthetics. These factors are expected to restrain the global nano engineered prosthetics market growth over the forecast period.

Global Nano engineered Prosthetics Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global nano engineered prosthetics market over the forecast period, owing to large amount of research and launch of new products by the major manufacturers in North America. For instance, in January 2019, researchers in the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the Institute of Engineering in Medicine, in collaboration, manufactured a 3D printed spinal cord scaffolds, which are filled with neural stem cells. Moreover, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information, (NCBI), 2017, the nanodaimonds are emerging class of biologically compatible carbon-based nanomaterials that are expected to possess a set of unique properties which are essential for the design of innovative therapies in the fields of drug delivery, tissue engineering and bioimaging.

Moreover, manufacturers from Asia Pacific regions are indulged in manufacturing new products in the global nanoengineered prosthetics market. For instance, Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd launched Jyodent in 2017, available in the U.S. It consist of a biocompatible ceramic block, which is composed of Zirconium and is stabilized with Yttrium and enriched with Aluminum. It is responsible for balancing the color and translucency (aesthetics) of the teeth with the strength or function.

Higher incidences of limb loss is increasing in the regions of North America. For instance, according to National Centre for Biotechnology Information, (NCBI), 2016, there were around 2.1 million people with limb loss in the U.S., and it is expected to be double by 2050. Moreover, according to the same source, in U.S., 185,000 people have amputation each year and. 300 to 500 amputations are performed every day. Furthermore, International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 2017, estimates that current global prevalence of diabetes will increase from 285 million to 435 million by 2030, which is the main cause of limb loss.

Global Nano engineered Prosthetics Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global nano engineered prosthetics market include Fluidinova, CAM Bioceramics B.V., 3D Systems, Inc., Merz North America, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Sono-Tek Corporation., Jyoti Ceramic Industries Pvt. Ltd, Ceramaret, Hanwha Chemical corporation, and Ad-Nano Technologies Private Limited.

Market Taxonomy

By Material

Calcium Hydroxyapatite Nanoparticles Pastes Powders Blocks Granules Injection

Carbon Nanotubes

Titanium Oxide

Others

By Application

Orthopedic Prosthetics

Neuroprosthetics

Myoelectric Prosthetics

Dental Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

