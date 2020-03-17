Nanoemulsions Market To Reach USD 17.71 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The global nanoemulsions market is forecast to reach USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nanoemulsions are a novel drug delivery system. They are widely used in various applications such as DNA encoded drugs, vaccine delivery, cosmetic & topical preparations, and antibiotics. The primary benefit of nanoemulsions is that they eliminate an inconsistency in absorption, and they also enhance the absorption rate, increase bioavailability, assist in the solubility of lyophilic drugs, and provide high thermodynamic stability.

Nanoemulsions are being used to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of drugs insoluble in water. The drug has gained traction due to its delivery for hydrophilic as well as hydrophobic drug owing to its improved drug solubilization capacity, ease of preparation, longer shelf life, and improvement of bioavailability of drugs.

The benefits provided by the market have attracted considerable attention in research, dosage design, and pharmacotherapy. These types of drugs are designed to address problems associated with traditional drug delivery systems such as noncompliance and low bioavailability.

Factors restraining the growth of the market potential are toxicity issues with drugs, absence of explicit regulatory guidelines, improved characterization, and unorganized cost-benefit strategies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Antibiotics dominated the segment of applications of nanoemulsions. It held a market share of approximately 29% in the year 2019. Increasing attention to nanoemulsions in antibiotics is boosting the growth of the market. The rise in demand for antibiotics is also generating a demand for the market in the segment.

Nanoemulsions are increasingly finding wide-ranging applications in Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and Immunosuppressants. They each have a forecasted CAGR of 5.3% and 5.1% during the forecast period.

An increasing number of biopharmaceutical companies are showing interest in the application of nanoemulsions in vaccines. Research and tests have shown positive results for the usage of the market product in vaccines. These vaccines are being developed for the treatment of chronic infections and cancer diseases through targeted therapies.

A nanoemulsion drug delivery system was developed to increase the oral bioavailability of drugs with a very low profile. Nanoemulsion drugs are minute in size, and consuming them orally is challenging. They are generally used topically or intravenously. Injecting it in the body is a quick and easy way of delivering the drug. It held the largest market share of around 33% in the year 2019.

Nanoemulsion is in high demand from the cosmetic industry as well. The nano-based delivery technologies are used for the long term and improved delivery of phytocompounds used in sunscreen and anti-aging cream to overcome the low permeation and instability problems of bioactive compounds in the cream.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate of 10.7% during the forecast period. Change in demographics and increasing disposable income is driving the market, especially in densely populated areas such as India and China.

Key participants include Allergen plc, Covaris, Inc., Ascendia Pharmaceuticals, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., Santen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Microfluidics (IDEX Corporation), Latitude Pharmaceuticals Inc., and AstraZeneca plc, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nanoemulsions market on the basis of applications, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Anesthetics

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Immunosuppressants

Steroids

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oral

Topical

Intravenous

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Chain

Retail Stores

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



