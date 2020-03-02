N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market 2019: Deep Analysis of Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players – Ansell, GERSON, Honeywell, Vogmask

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. The growing demand of personal protection safety devices like masks, hand gloves for rising frequencies of infectious diseases like corona virus, plague etc. with rapidly surge in patient pool across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the N95 grade medical protective masks market over forecast period.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market is valued at USD 740.24 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1091.18 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Reports –

N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks is a respiratory protective device intended to protect the wearer from liquid and airborne particles contaminating the face to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles. The N95 mask provides the protection of respiratory system with the blockage of 95%

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/922

of very small (0.3 micron) test particles. The N95 grade medical mask has got FDA approval in health care settings for the certain filtering of face piece can be used by the every individual. N95 respirator requires a proper fit to face generally to check for proper fit, it is provided with adjustable straps for tight and comfortable setting. The clearance of these respirators has got involves the evaluation of safety data from biocompatibility testing and performance testing from fluid resistance and flammability testing. However, the N95 respirator is manufactured with certain care associated with various test methods, labeling, conditioning requirements, independent process and quality control audits, and followed by inspection programs as it intended for use in a healthcare setting. Specifically, the N95 mask are for the single-use, to protect both the patients, healthcare, as well as used in construction and other industrial type that expose workers, individuals to dust and small particles. Recently the demand of N95 mask has increased tremendously due to rapid increase in the infectious diseases such as Corona virus etc.

Global N95 Grade medical protective masks market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and by regional & country level. Based on product type, the market is segmented as with exhalation valves, without exhalation valves and others. N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market is classified on the basis of application are hospital & clinic, personal care/individual, industrial and others.

The regions covered in this N95 Grade medical protective masks market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of N95 Grade medical protective masks is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Reports-

Global N95 Grade medical protective masks market report covers prominent players like 3M, Hakugen, Ansell, Sinotextiles, Shanghai Dasheng, Te Yin, Gerson, Honeywell, Vogmask, Kimberly-clark, Cardinal Health, KOWA, DACH, CM and among others.

3M climbs on mask demand in latest coronavirus play

News: – Feb. 26, 2020, 3M is one of the top gainers citing demand for N95 respirator masks in short supply. U.S. health officials have been predicted need for 300 Million facemasks in the incident of a domestic coronavirus outbreak, and 3M is the biggest supplier of the masks, which are widely used by healthcare workers. Health and Human Services Secretary Azar has told House panel that the U.S. has 12 Million of N95 respirators stockpiled but would need significantly more in the event of an outbreak.

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/922

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Dynamics –

Growing demand of personal protective safety equipment’s due to rising pollution by air which causes the respiratory infectious diseases is expected to grow the N95 grade medical protective masks market. According to WHO, air pollution causes death of around seven million people around the globe annually due to breathing of contaminated air containing high levels of pollutants and which causes the respiratory disorder. Respiratory diseases impose an immense worldwide health burden around 334 million people suffer from asthma which is the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of children globally which can be curbed by the use of N95 grade respiratory protective mask. In addition to this, the aging and geriatric population with increasing health awareness is responsible for the growth of protective masks to avoid the viral infection. According to the UN department of economic and social affairs, by 2050 the urban population of developing countries will reach 5.3 billion, with Asia expected to host 63% approximately 3.3 billion people and Africa nearly 20% of the world’s urban population. Due to increasing geriatric population, the possibility of viral infection may rise which leads to increase the demand for the N95 grade medical protective masks. However, the N95 protective respirator mask may not provide full protection through the hazardous infections and it is avoided to use for the people with chronic respiratory, cardiac, or other medical conditions that make breathing difficult for the wearer to breathe. This situation may hamper the growth of the market at some extent. Moreover, increasing adoption of safety healthcare protective devices along with the rising awareness among the people has created huge opportunity for the N95 grade medical protective mask market.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the N95 grade medical protective masks market with the potential rate due to rising hospitalized patient pool of various infectious diseases which requires advanced treatment for healthcare. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention has detected nearly 1.7 million hospitalized patients annually which acquire Healthcare-associated infections (HCAIs) while being treated for other health issues out of which that more than 98,000 patients die due to these infection. The growth of this market in this region is primarily driven by the increasing patient pool due to an unhealthy diet and sedated lifestyle.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing demand of N95 protective mask respiratory protective mask to the huge patient pool of sever infectious disease like corona virus. The growing need for protective masks to the patient as well as individual due to outbreak of infectious diseases like corona virus originated from China has substantially increased the demand of N95 respiratory protective mask in the global market. According to the World Economic Forum in 2020, there have been more than 81000 confirmed cases of corona virus infection (COVID-19), which has emerged in more than 24 countries with more than 2700 deaths around the world.

Europe is the third-largest region for dominating the growth of N95 protective respiratory mask due to rise of infectious and Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) like, cardiovascular diseases, influenza viral infection. According to WHO, the Europe region accounts to rise of NCDs with around 77% of the disease burden which directly increases the demand for N95 grade medical protective masks to avoid viral infections.

Get Full information of This Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/n-grade-medical-protective-masks-market-size

Key Benefits for Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Reports–

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market Segmentation –

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: By Product Type

With exhalation valves

Without exhalation valves

Others

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: by Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Personal care/individual

Industrial

Others

Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Masks Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://marketstatsmarket.com

Website: https://industrywatchnews.com

Related Report:

Medical devises Industry Reports 2019

Medical Device Testing Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

Optoelectronics Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025