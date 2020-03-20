Muscle Stimulation Devices Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.2% During forecast period 2020 to 2027 | Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments

There are two main types of electronic muscle stimulation: transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and electrical muscle stimulation (EMS). TENS can be used in treatment of chronic pain and acute pain. The current used in EMS is stronger than that of TENS.

The global muscle stimulation devices market is estimated to account for US$ 912.1 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel growth of the global muscle stimulation devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to MedAlertHelp.org, over 1.9 billion adults were reported as overweight worldwide.

Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), health spending in the U.S. is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5 % per year for 2018-27 and to reach nearly US$ 6.0 trillion by 2027.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Restraints

Unclear regulatory guidance on commercial sales of muscle stimulation devices is expected to hinder growth of the market. The muscle stimulation devices market is marginally regulated by commercial guidelines, owing to lack of clarity about products. This has significantly hampered adoption of muscle stimulation devices for the treatment of several medical conditions.

Moreover, availability of substitute products such as creams, gels, and tablets is also expected to limit growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

The Pain management segment in the global muscle stimulation devices market was valued at US$ 314.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 470.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of head and spinal cord injuries is expected to boost growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The TENS segment held dominant position in the global muscle stimulation devices market in 2019, accounting for 71.5% share in terms of value, followed by NEMS. Increasing prevalence of obesity is expected to propel growth of the global muscle stimulation devices market over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Increasing adoption of portable TENS devices for the treatment of radiating pain in upper limbs and lower limbs is fueling growth of the market. Moreover, patients with sciatica, cervical spondylosis, and lumbar spondylosis also prefer non-invasive electrotherapy modalities such as TENS.

Interferential therapy (IFT) devices are used for the treatment of chronic low back pain and joint pain that arises from osteo-arthritis. Moreover, people suffering from osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and frozen shoulder prefer portable electro therapy machines, i.e., combination of IFT, ultrasound, and muscle stimulators for the treatment of their painful joints.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global muscle stimulation devices market include, DJO Global Inc., Zynex Inc., Neurometrix Inc., R.S. Medical Inc., and Omron Corporation.

Global Muscle Stimulation Devices Market: Key Developments

Major players in the market are focused on adopting collaboration strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2018, DJO Global, Inc. partnered with SirenMD, to become the exclusive sales representative for SirenMD’s sports team market.

Major players in the market are also focused on adopting various marketing strategies to expand their customer base. For instance, in December 2019, Zynex, Inc. attended the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference held in New York. (U.S.).

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market, By Product Type: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Interferential Current Electrical Stimulation (IFC) Burst Mode Alternating Current (BMAC) Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES)

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market, By Application: Pain Management Neurological and Movement Disorder Management Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Physiotherapy Clinics Sports Clinics Home Care

Muscle Stimulation Devices Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Interferential Current Electrical Stimulation (IFC) Burst Mode Alternating Current (BMAC) Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) By Application Pain Management Neurological and Movement Disorder Management Musculoskeletal Disorder Management By End User Hospitals Physiotherapy Clinics Sports Clinics Home Care By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Interferential Current Electrical Stimulation (IFC) Burst Mode Alternating Current (BMAC) Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) By Application Pain Management Neurological and Movement Disorder Management Musculoskeletal Disorder Management By End User Hospitals Physiotherapy Clinics Sports Clinics Home Care By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: By Application By End User By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: By Application By End User By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: By Application By End User By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: By Application By End User By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles DJO Global Inc. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Zynex Inc. Neurometrix Inc. R.S. Medical Inc. Omron Corporation



