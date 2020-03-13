Multiple Myeloma Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Multiple Myeloma Industry

Multiple Myeloma is a form of blood cancer. Blood cancers, or hematologic cancers, affect the production and function of blood cells. Most of these cancers start in the bone marrow where blood is produced. In myeloma, unusually large numbers of abnormal plasma cells gather in bone marrow and stop it from producing an important part of your immune system. Multiple myeloma is a cancer formed by malignant plasma cells. Multiple myeloma is characterized with low blood counts, bone and calcium problems, infections, kidney problems and nervous system symptoms. Usually the age factor is considered as the most prominent factor in multiple myeloma cases.

Multiple myeloma was considered to be a non-treatable disease but hopes have arrived with the approval of Darzalex which was a much awaited product and has shown positive results in the trials. Many other products are in the pipeline and will arrive after some time. Darzalex is an antibody with immense potential and was the first monoclonal antibody approved by the FDA for the treatment of heavily pretreated retreated multiple myeloma. More experiments have started to check out Darzalex in combinations to find out its effectiveness in case of other problems too.

The key factors which are anticipated to drive multiple myeloma market include increased penetration of cancer drugs, increase in ageing population, rising obese population and increase in healthcare expenditure. Some of the significant developments of this industry include upcoming new innovative products in the market, trend of combination therapies, and chance of new players. However, the challenge to be faced ahead is high price and legal regulations.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Global Multiple Myeloma market. Furthermore, market dynamics such as key trends and development; and challenges are analyzed in depth. On the contention front, the global market is reined by few major players namely Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding, Sanofi and Novartis. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are also discussed in detail.

Table of Content

1. Blood Cancer: An Introduction

1.1 Symptoms of Blood cancer

1.2 Treatment of Blood Cancer

1.3 Types of Blood Cancer

1.3.1 Leukaemia

1.3.2 Lymphoma

2. Multiple Myeloma

2.1 Characteristics of Multiple Myeloma

2.1.1 Low Blood Counts

2.1.2 Bone and Calcium Problems

2.1.3 Infections

2.1.4 Kidney Problems

2.1.5 Monoclonal Gammopathy

2.1.6 Nervous System Symptoms

2.2 Risk Factors for Multiple Myeloma

2.3 Tests to Find Multiple Myeloma

2.3.1 Laboratory Tests

2.3.2 Imaging Tests

2.4 Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

3. Multiple Myeloma Market Analysis

3.1 Global Blood Cancer Market by Value

3.2 Global Multiple Myeloma Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Forefront Treated Patients Forecast

3.4 Global Reverted Treated Patients Forecast

4. Regional Markets

4.1 The US

4.2 Europe

4.3 Rest of World

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Ageing Population

5.1.2 Rise in Obese Population

5.1.3 Increase in Health Care Expenditure

5.1.4 Increased Penetration of Cancer Drugs

5.2 Trends

5.2.1 Launch of Monoclonal Antibodies

5.2.2 Trend of Combination Therapies

5.2.3 Space for New Players

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 High Price

5.3.2 Legal Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Blood Cancer Product Forecast by Type of Antibody

6.2 Multiple Myeloma Therapies Approvals with Mechanism by Product

7. Key Product Analysis

7.1 Darzalex

7.1.1 Darzalex Sales Forecast by Value

7.2 Darzalex Forecast in the US

7.2.1 The US Darzalex Forefront Market Penetration Forecast

7.2.2 The US Reverted Patients Market Penetration Forecast

7.3 Darzalex Forecast in Europe

7.3.1 Europe Darzalex Forefront Market Penetration Forecast

7.3.2 Europe Reverted Patients Market Penetration Forecast

7.4 Darzalex Forecast in ROW

7.4.1 ROW Darzalex Forefront Market Penetration Forecast

7.4.2 ROW Reverted Patients Market Penetration Forecast

7.5 Isatuximab

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Johnson & Johnson

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Roche Holding

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategies

8.3 Sanofi

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategies

8.4 Novartis

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategies

