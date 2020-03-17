Medical Waste Management Market To Reach USD 18.83 Billion by 2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Medical Waste Management Market was valued at USD 12.39 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 18.83 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%. The study talks about the growing population across the globe, which in turn increases the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medical waste. Hence there is a requirement of proper management of the medical waste that is generated at an ever-growing rate. Medical waste is a type that contains infectious materials that are toxic and can cause multiple types of diseases.

This medical waste is generated by health care facilities like physician’s offices, hospitals, dental practices, clinics, and research facilities. Medical waste can contain things like blood, bodily fluids, and other contaminants. Medical waste management refers to the proper processing of the waste material generated by the various health care institutions. The emergence of medical waste management has led to the prevention of the release of toxic compounds into water and land. Medical waste management is done by treating waste material by adopting an environment-friendly treatment procedure. It also involves developing various methodologies that are environment-friendly.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 16 billion injections are used every year across the world, but not all syringes and needles are disposed of appropriately. Rising concerns over employing eco-friendly and safe management and treatment processes, the growing healthcare industry, the development of innovative technology for medical waste management, increasing government initiatives, risk and high cost of maintaining equipment in hospitals and other medical facilities, and rise in elderly population resulting in higher health care demands are some of the key factors propelling market growth. However, a shift in the market from more significant players to smaller size players, lack of guidelines, and management of medical waste and availability of advanced substitute products of waste management techniques are the major hindrance for market growth during 2020-2027.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Across the world, out of the total amount of waste generated by activities in the healthcare sector, about 85% is general waste, and the remaining 15% is considered hazardous material that may be infectious, toxic, or radioactive.

Infectious and anatomic wastes together represent the majority of the hazardous waste, up to 15% of the total waste from healthcare activities. Sharps represent about 1%, Chemicals and pharmaceuticals account for about 3% of waste from healthcare activities while gene toxic waste, radioactive matter, and heavy metal content account for around 1% of the total healthcare waste

According to a research article in the Indian Journal of Pharmacy Practice, drug wastage accounted for 2.0% to 3.0% of all drug costs, representing more than USD 1.0 Billion in drug wastage in the U.S.

According to American Hospital Association, in 2015, on waste prevention and management in hospitals, nearly 5,000 acute care hospitals in the U.S. generate around 7,000 tons of waste every day and spend USD 10 billion annually on its disposal; hence, there is a rapid growth in the demand for medical waste management.

In the U.S., medical waste is regulated under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and the European Commission in Europe by the Environmental Protection Agency, which leads to the efficient management of health facilities’ medical waste.

The dumping of hazardous medical wastes onto the landfills without treating this waste can cause contamination of soil and water. Additionally, the toxins and the bacteria released from the untreated medical waste increases the risk of an epidemic among the people residing close to the dumping area.

According to an article published in Times of India, in March 2018, due to poor healthcare infrastructure, medical staff, and lack of stringent regulation by the government, India is likely to produce 775.5 tons of medical waste by 2022.

Medical Waste Management is one of the biggest challenges faced by health care providers, which is further complicated by concerns like HIPAA, epidemiology, potential civil litigation, and local and state regulations.

Major players include Biomedical Waste solutions, Clean Harbors, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Stericycle, Waste Management Inc., and Remondis Group.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical Waste Management market on the basis of waste type, treatment site, treatment type, service type, nature of waste, waste generator, and region:

Waste Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sharps

Pathological Waste

Pharmaceuticals Waste

Chemical Waste

Infectious Waste

Gene Toxic Waste

Others

Treatment Site (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

On-site

Off-site

Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Chemical Treatment

Incineration

Autoclaving

Others

Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Recycling

Treatment and Disposal

Collection, Transportation and Storage

Nature of Waste (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hazardous

Non-Hazardous

Waste Generators (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacy

Laboratories

Blood Banks

Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of the Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



