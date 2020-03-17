Medical Tubing Market To Reach USD 13.55 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Medical Tubing Market is expected to reach USD 13.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical tubing is a kind of tubing that complies with medical industry requirements and standards for various medical or pharmaceutical related applications. Medical tubing is deployed for fluid management and drainage, along with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, among others.

The increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Older people face several health issues owing to reduced immunity strength and require various treatments that include the implementation of medical tubing. Increasing awareness pertaining to advancements in healthcare facilities and government initiatives to make subsidized medical facilities available to people is another driver causative of the market growth. Growing demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment is pushing the demand for the medical tubing market. Increased healthcare spending to avoid future hazards and a large number of invasive surgeries are increasing the demand for medical tubing. Continuous customization of polymers and restructuring of the tubing has given various opportunities for the players in the market.

Additionally, the expanding medical industry in both developed and developing regions is positively impacting market demand. The demand for medical tubing is mounting in surgical implants owing to lubricity and biocompatibility. Rising instances of non-invasive surgical procedures for treatment is propelling the market growth in emerging economies such as India and China. Moreover, increasing demand from technically advanced medical devices to meet various neurological and surgical applications is elevating the medical tubing demand.

Plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period as plastic tubing delivers a wide range of chemical and corrosion resistance, exceptional abrasion and wear resistance, greater flexibility, visual contact with the flow, and outstanding flow characteristics.

By application, catheters held a substantial market share in 2019 and are estimated to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. Medical catheters and tubing are like carriers, navigating intricate regions of the body to deliver or remove fluids and to treat or diagnose abnormalities. Their role is fundamental to several diagnostic procedures and treatments, such as medicine delivery and toxin removal, among other specific functions.

The market in the North America region dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period owing to initiatives taken by the governments in the region to offer superior medical facilities.

Key participants include Zeus Industrial products, Teleflex, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Optinova, Lubrizol, Spectrum Plastics Group, Nordson Corporation, Raumedic, Putnam Plastics, and Tekni-Plex, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global medical tubing market on the basis of material, application, end-user, and region:

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Silicone

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Biopharmaceutical Laboratory Equipment

Catheters

Others

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Labs

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe U.K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

