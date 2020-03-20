Medical Syringe Market Size, Current Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Medical Syringe Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Growing demand for homecare portable instrument and rising prevalence of chronic diseases with rapidly increasing patient pool across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the Global Medical Syringe Market over the forecast period.

Medical Syringe Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 5.9% over the Forecast Period.

Scope of Medical Syringe Market Report–

A medical syringe is a simple reciprocating pump consisting of a plunger that matches tightly within a cylindrical tube called a barrel. It consists of a needle attached to a hollow cylinder that’s fitted with a sliding plunger. It is used for various applications, most popular being, blood recovery, insulin injections, vaccinations, and anesthesia applications. The medical syringe allows easy and safer discharge and sucking of blood from the human body with the help of the plunger which linearly pulled and pushed along inside of the tube. There is a wide range of safety syringes present in the market such as auto-retractable, auto-disable, reuse prevention syringes and others. The demand of these syringes has grown exceptionally due to high compatibility and effective cost compare to other various safety medical devices for drawing and injecting medicines and drugs. Currently, there is a global need for such advanced syringe to manage accidental infection cases of rapidly increasing patient population.

Medical Syringe market report is segmented on the basis of application, type, and by region & country level. Based upon application, medical syringe market is classified into hospitals, clinic, and others. Based upon type, medical syringe market is classified into head & neck cancer stomach, gastrointestinal cancers, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, blood cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer and others.

The regions covered in this Medical Syringe market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Medical Syringe is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Medical Syringe Market Report-

Medical Syringe market report covers prominent players Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Gerresheimer, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Codan Medizinische Gerate and among others.

News-

TERUMO Announced European Launch OF Biosimilar Using TERUMO’S PLAJEX Pre-Fillable Syringes

December 7th, 2018; Terumo Corporation announced that a biosimilar, which uses the company’s PLAJEX pre-fillable syringe, launched in Europe. Terumo manufactures the product Hulio, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), on contract. This marks an important milestone, as the first overseas commercial launch for PLAJEX.

Medical Syringe Market Dynamics–

The growing need for syringes to the diabetic patient as well as the increasing aging and geriatric population with increasing health awareness are driving the growth of self-care auto-retractable safety injections. According to the UN department of economic and social affairs, by 2050 the urban population of developing countries will reach 5.3 billion, with Asia expected to host 63% approximately 3.3 billion people and Africa nearly 20% of the world’s urban population. Due to the increasing geriatric population, the demand for auto-retractable syringes has tremendously increased for diabetic patients. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of diabetes has increased from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. As the diabetes patients need auto-retractable safety syringes for treatment using suitable insulin injections to control the glucose level of the body. Although, there is a lack of awareness among the people about these types of syringes and also a significant gap between current insulin injection & insulin delivery recommendations are the main factors which may hinder the growth of the medical syringe market. In spite of that, increasing adoption of safe and autonomous injection practices in the therapeutic sector which contribute to the bulk use of retractable safety syringes to avoid the transmission of blood-borne pathogen and viral infections has created a huge opportunity for the growth of this market. According to the estimation of the MTAB resource center, around 16 billion syringes are introduced in the global market per year.

Global Medical Syringe Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the medical syringe market with the significant rate due to the increasing diabetic patient pool due to an unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle. In 2015 according to CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), it was estimated that around 30 million people of all ages in the U.S. had diabetes which accounts to raise the demand for auto-retractable syringes for taking injections.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing patient pool of Hepatitis B (HBV) and Hepatitis C (HCV) viral infections & HIV cases and growing need to cure with the help of injections. A per a research by the Government of India, it is estimated that approximately 33% of new Hepatitis B (HBV) and 42% of Hepatitis C viral (HCV) infections with around 2 million new infections are attributable to the hazardous medical injections in developing nations. Also, insecure injection practices account for 9% of new HIV cases in South Asia.

Europe is the third-largest region for medical syringes due to rise of NCDs (Non-communicable Diseases) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic diseases. According to WHO, the Europe region accounts to rise of NCDs with around 77% of the disease burden which directly increases the demand for Medical syringes to avoid viral infections.

Global Medical Syringe Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Hospital

Clinic

By Application:

Non-disposable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

