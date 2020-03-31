Medical Self Destructive Syringes Market Size & Share | Global Industry Report, 2019-2025

Medical Self Destructive Syringes Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Rising prevalence of infectious disease such as influenza, HIV, H1N1, AIDS, hepatitis B, TB, Malaria etc. with increased geriatric population and surge in clinical trials for fighting against various infectious diseases are some important factor driving the growth of medical self destructive syringes market.

Medical self destructive Syringes Market is valued at is growing with a CAGR of 11.24% over the forecast period.

Medical self destructive syringes are being designed in such way that it consist of a mechanical valve fitted into the plunger that further passes through the barrel. These are also known as auto disable (AD) smart syringes which has small ring etched on the inside of the barrel which permits the specially-adapted plunger to move in only one direction and locking the other. After the completion of injection, the plunger automatically locks in its place. These syringes also have a needle cap that provides protection to the users against accidental needle sticks, and an aspiration device that make injections quicker and more accurate. There are many advantages of self destructive syringes like it prevents the spreading of infections due to it can’t be reused. According to World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.3 million people die annually because of the reuse of syringes and the burden of such infections due this infectious disease costing over USD 100 billion a year from syringe reuse. These infected syringes spread infectious diseases like hepatitis B, HIV, AIDS etc. around Twenty-two million cases occur of hepatitis B every year because of the reuse of syringes. These syringes are only effectively disabled with a full depression of the plunger by means of retracting the needle, sticking the core rod or automatically breaking the core rod after use. These syringes automatically avoid activation of the re-use prevention feature and re-use the syringe.

The Medical self destructive syringes market is segmented on the basis of type, applications and geography. On the basis of type, global medical self destructive syringes services market is divided into auto disable, active safety and passive safety. On the basis of application the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, pathology laboratory, family practices and diabetic patients and others

The regions covered in global medical self destructive syringes market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global Melanoma Drug Market sub divided in to U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key players for global Medical Self destructive Syringes market:

Global Medical Self destructive Syringes Services Market reports cover prominent players like Medtronic, Becton Dickinson Inc., Ningbo Greetmed Medical, Shanghai Solve Medical Devices, Shandong Weigao Group, Goldenwell, Merck & Company Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Zhejiang YaXin Medical, Baxter International Inc., Koska and others.

Health Ministry, AOI has signed protocol to provide self-destructing syringes:

17 June 2019, The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) and the Ministry of Health in Arab has been signed a protocol aiming to achieve self-sufficiency of self-destructing syringes and to provide all the needs of the Ministry of Health concerning advanced medical equipment. The Health Ministry of Arab has been announced that in April 2020, regular syringes will be totally banned and will be replaced by self-destructing syringes by July 2020.

200 million third generation syringes a year will be produced in Lotus SEZ

01 June 2018, In Lotus SEZ, the Medintech investor has planned to build plant for manufacturing third generation reuse-prevention medical by the end of 2019. The investor has spent more than 700 million rubles on the project and has expected capacity to produce 200 million syringes a annually. Southern Federal district has been used this number of such medical devices. This syringes are third generation as it can’t be used again once being used, it has been blocked and just comes off after the first injection. You cannot reuse due to its self-destruction mechanism.

Global Medical Self destructive Syringes Market Dynamics –

The key factor for growth of global medical self destructive syringes market is the rise of demand in the market by healthcare professionals, hospitals for treatment of patients suffering from infectious disease like HIV, hepatitis-B, Aids etc. as well as chronic ailments across the globe. According to WHO in 2016, around 10.5% people were living with hepatitis B infection which representing approx. 27 million people while 21.7 million new Hepatitis B infections occur each year and 4.5 million that is 16.7% of the people diagnosed were under treatment. According to Hepatitis-B foundation in 2019, 2 billion people have been infected with the hepatitis B virus, around 30 million people are being newly infected as well as more than 292 million people were chronically infected as a result of the unsafe practice. The major reason of infection is reusing of syringes due to unsafe practice mainly in the developing region. However, the medical self destructive syringes market is hampered by need for safe and reliable health practioners to use this syringes across the globe and need for waste removal plan in general generate a huge quantity of medical waste from the millions of children around the globe each year. Moreover rising awareness among the people about the self destructible syringes as well as cheaper manufacturing cost and investment requirement with technological advancement may be the huge opportunity for the booming market of self destructible syringe market.

Medical Self destructive Syringes Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected dominate the medical self destructive syringes market with the potential rate as presence of infectious diseases like Hepatitis-B, HIV, etc. due to unsuitable environmental condition in this region. According to the Hepatitis-B foundation in 2019, around 80,000 Americans are being diagnosed with this virus each year counting more than 2 million Americans with chronically infection.

Europe is the second-largest region for dominating the growth of medical self destructive syringes equipment due to rise of infectious diseases like HIV, AIDS, etc. According to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in 2018, 49% of people from Europe have been diagnosed with HIV following several years after infection which may be the reuse of injections and sexual transmission between men.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of therapeutic and chronic diseases i.e, diabetes, Infectious diseases like malaria, hepatitis B, malaise with rising population in this region. According to WHO in 2016, more than 2.1 billion people from the 22 countries in Asia and the Pacific has more prevalence of Malaria and around 80% population is as risk of getting malaria which directly responsible for the growth of the self-destructive syringes to avoid infection.

Medical Self destructive Syringes Market Segmentation –

Medical Self destructive Syringes Market: by Type

Auto disable

Active safety

Passive safety

Medical Self destructive Syringes Market: by Application Type

Hospitals and clinics

Pathology laboratory

Family practices and diabetic patients

Others

Medical Self destructive Syringes Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

