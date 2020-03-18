Medical Membranes Market To Reach USD 4.56 Billion By 2027

The Global Medical Membranes Market is forecast to reach USD 4.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary use of medical membranes is in separation techniques, where it is used for separation, concentration, and purification purposes. Elementary factors like the rising popularity of Dialysis Procedures over Renal transplants, expansion of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry, and the increase in the demand for High-Purity Selective Separation are propelling the expansion of the market.

The expansion of the market is attributed to the integration of different factors. One of the mentionable factors in this context is its wide-ranging application in pharmaceutical technology. In the pharmaceutical industry, filtration is an essential aspect of its operation for which medical membranes becomes critical. Its applicability in pharmaceutical technology is observable from its use in cross-flow filtration. In cross-flow filtration, it is used for clarification of alcohol without the requirement of any media to act as a filter for eliminating particles from alcohol.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The medical membranes market held a market share of USD 2.52 Billion in the year 2019, with a growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period.

In the context of Material, the Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU) segment generated the highest revenue of USD 0.73 Billion in 2019 with a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. The extensive use of this type of material in the functioning of different end-user industries like pharmaceutical, biotechnology, life sciences, and healthcare sectors contribute to the revenue generated by this segment.

In regards to Scope, the Therapeutic use segment yielded a higher revenue of USD 1.66 Billion in 2019, with a growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The rise in the occurrence rate of chronic diseases like cardiovascular, renal diseases, and increased awareness among healthcare providers about its applicability in disease management contributes to the segment’s generated revenue.

In context to Process Technology, the Nanofiltration (NF) segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.9% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 19% of the market by 2027. Various potential medical and biological applications of this type of filtration that includes isolating, sensing, sorting & releasing biological molecules and increasing awareness about its applicability contributes to its growth rate.

In the context of Application, the Pharmaceutical Filtration segment occupies the largest market share of over 38% in 2019, with the third-highest growth rate of 7.5% during the forecast period. Factors like expansion in the pharmaceutical sector and an increase in medicated drug production contribute to the segment’s occupied market share.

In regards to Region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, which occupied the third-largest market share of around 23% in 2019. Factors like the increasing number of chronic diseases, rise in foreign direct investment in the healthcare sector, increase in the number of dialysis centers, and high disposable incomes are some of the contributing factors spurring the expansion of the market in this region.

Key participants include Sartorius Ag, Asahi Kasei Corporation, 3M Company, Pall Corporation, Merck Millipore (Emd Millipore), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment, Ge Healthcare, Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, Koch Membrane Systems, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical Membranes Market according to Material, Scope, Process Technology, Application, and Region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polysulfone (PSU) & Polyether Sulfone (PESU)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Modified Acrylics

Others

Scope Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic use

Therapeutic use

Process Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Microfiltration (MF)

Ultrafiltration (UF)

Nanofiltration (NF)

Others

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic use

Therapeutic use

Hemodialysis

Pharmaceutical Filtration

Iv Infusion & Sterile Filtration

Drug Delivery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



