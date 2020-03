Medical Imaging Systems Market To Reach USD 39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 5.5% | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Medical Imaging Systems Market was valued at USD 25.43 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 39 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The study covers systems of ‘Medical imaging’ – the technical process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for medical intervention and clinical analysis, as well as a visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues. The recent emergence of Medical imaging systems as a diagnostic tool is a significant disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, major technological advancements are leading to novel ways of diagnostics — for instance, CurveBeam LLC.

A US-based advanced and compact 3D imaging Device Company launched an improved and updated version of the Planmed Verity CBCT scanner. The device comes with a 3D imaging solutions for orthopedic, and also provides head and neck imaging. Rising adoption of analytics and artificial intelligence in diagnostic imaging, unmet needs of diagnostics pushing the tech development, a significant focus of healthcare players on the development of novel mechanisms, upcoming patent expiry, widening the scope of clinical applications, favorable regulatory scenario, and availability of public as well as private funds for research are some of the prominent factors propelling industrial growth in the industry. However, High cost of diagnosis of these procedures, and technological limitations associated are the major hindrance for the industrial growth during 2020-2027.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2169

Further key findings from the report suggest

The medical imaging systems market is growing at a CAGR of 5% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 5.3% and 5.2% CAGR, respectively. The growing geriatric population across the globe is a prominent factor accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

As of 2019, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners is the leading product segment of the medical imaging systems industry. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR among Medical imaging systems.

The X-ray segment was valued at USD 5.68 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at the rate of 5.2%. Increasing Demand for Early Diagnosis is the prominent factor contributing to the market growth of this product segment.

In nuclear imaging, biologically important chemicals are labeled with radioactive materials, where the specifically labeled compound is chosen depending on the disease or physiological process of interest. Through nuclear decays, high energy γ-rays are emitted and detected. Depending on the photon energy, a great many photons are absorbed or scattered in the tissue, a process called attenuation. Because of this attenuation, and because of the high (relative to X-ray) energies, a relatively smaller number of photons are available for detection at the same patient dose. Consequently, the counting statistics are poor, resulting in noisy images with unspectacular resolution.

The market Obstetrics/Gynecology Health Application type segment is expected to reach USD 14.11 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

The Cardiology segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2027.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 20.1% of this industry. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness significant growth.

The high cost of diagnosis of these procedures and dearth of trained professionals is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Esaote S.p.A, Siemens Healthineers, CurveBeam LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Samsung Electronics, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Carestream Health, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Mindray Medical International, Planmed Oy, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2169

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical imaging systems market on the basis of type, disease type, treatment type, end-use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems

X-ray Imaging Systems

MRI Systems

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Obstetrics/Gynecology Health

Cardiology

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Others

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Imaging Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-imaging-systems-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com