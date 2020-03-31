Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024– Increasing technological advancement in imaging equipment is driving the Medical Imaging Equipment Market.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market is valued at USD 34.72 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 51.18 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

The medical imaging equipment is non-invasive methods for looking inside the body without opening up the body surgically.it imaging modalities and processes to image the human body for diagnostics and treatment purpose. Medical imaging equipment techniques are concentrating on the Radiography, Magnetic resonance imaging, Computed tomography, Fluoroscopy, Ultrasound, Echocardiography, Nuclear medicine and other. These medical imaging equipment’s are plays an important role in initiatives to improve public health for all population groups. Additionally, in public health and preventive medicine as well as in both therapeutic and palliative care, effective decisions depend on correct diagnoses. The medical imaging equipment have number of benefits like, Imaging technologies Ultrasound allow a medical examiner to examine the internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, vessels and internal organs. Additionally, Innovation in the field of Medical technology continues to bring solutions and services to the market that provides new tools for healthcare professionals to expand the breadth and capabilities of healthcare systems.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based upon by type segment global Medical Imaging Equipment is divide into Magnetic resonance imaging equipment, compound tomography equipment, X-ray equipment, ultrasound equipment and molecular equipment. Based upon by application segment global Medical Imaging Equipment is divides into cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, oncology and others. On the basis of end user the medical imaging equipment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic imaging centers and others.

The regions covered in this Medical Imaging Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of seed treatment sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Medical Imaging Equipment market Reports–

Global Medical Imaging Equipment report covers prominent player’s Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Hologic, Inc¸ Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Genesis Medical Imaging, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Fonar Corporation, and Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. and others.

Siemens Healthineers opens its biggest manufacturing plant in India.

In India on September 19, 2019 Germen medical technology company Siemens opens his manufacturing plant. It spreads around area of 5000 square feet. Company works on the research and development center for diagnostics imaging company globally. Around 13 billion euro company invest further in new units in India.

Rising government funding pertaining to diagnostic imaging studies which driving the global Medical Imaging Equipment.

Increasing geriatric population with weaker immune system, growing population with unhealthy lifestyle, increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorder, gastrointestinal disorders these factors are boosting the Medical Imaging Equipment market. For example, in United States Heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases cost the US health care system $213.8 billion a year and cause $137.4 billion in lost productivity from premature death alone. However, High cost associated with these devices and side effects of emitting radiations are hindering the medical imaging equipment market growth. Moreover, increasing technological advancement in medical imaging equipment this factor is creating number of opportunities in the medical imaging equipment market in forecast period.

Medical Imaging Equipment market is dominated by North America

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Medical Imaging Equipment due to increasing number of surgeries, heart disease, chronic diseases and technological advancements in the medical field. For example, every year in the United States, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 600,000 die from this disease and it is second leading cause of death in united states. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is emerging and fastest growing region in medical imaging equipment market. Due to the Growing demand for advances diagnostic techniques and rising awareness regarding the need of early stage diagnosis are few factors that are expected to drive the market. Additionally, On account of an ageing population, increased awareness of diseases and growing expenditure on healthcare, the sector is expected to continue to expand in the coming years.

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segmentation –

By Product type

Magnetic resonance imaging equipment

Compound tomography equipment

X-ray equipment

Ultrasound equipment

Molecular equipment

By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Oncology

Others

By End user

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Diagnostic imaging centers

Others.

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

