Medical Copper Tubing Market Size 2019 | Industry Analysis, Share, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Medical Copper Tubing Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025 – Increasing healthcare use of copper tubing owing to its various advantages over the conventional tubing is expected to drive the growth of Global Medical Copper Tubing Market.

Global Medical Copper Tubing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% over the forecast period.

Medical copper tubing manufacturing is done by heating and refining the copper sheets into the furnace and molted copper and then passed through the extrusion machine to gain the proper shape of tube. These copper tubing has gained more importance in the healthcare industry during recent years. Copper tubes are used mostly in a medical gas pipeline system which helps in maintaining cleanliness, degreasing, packaging, and usability to attain the level of high-quality results. They are mainly made up of premier quality grades of scrap derived from demolished buildings and scrapped generated at home by tripping the insulation of electrical wires. In the healthcare industry, for making copper tubes high-quality scrap material is required as it has the ability to sustain high pressure and give long life for the medical instrument. Copper tubing is mainly used in gas distribution systems to supply oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide medical air or vacuum and helping clinicians for the patients in critical places like OT, ICU, CCU, and Nursery, etc. to ensure never-ending supply and to save their lives.

Medical Copper Tubing Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end -use and region. On the basis of product type, market is segmented into P-type, K-Type, L- type, M- type and DWV (Drain Waste Vent). On the basis of application, market is segmented as HVAC (heating, cooling and air conditioning), water distribution systems, fuel-oil systems, and medical-gas systems. On the basis of end-use type market is segmented into outpatients services, hospitals, and dentist.

The regions covered in this Global Medical Copper Tubing Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Medical Copper Tubing Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Medical Copper Tubing Market Report–

Some major key players for Medical Copper Tubing Market are C&H Medical, Wieland Copper Products LLC, Amico Group of Companies, Mueller Industries, Inc., J & D Tube Benders, Inc., Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC, Cerro Flow Products LLC, Beacon Medaes, Samuel, Mueller Industries, KME Germany GmbH & Co KG, Cerro Flow Products LLC, UACJ Corp., Son and The Lawton Tube Co. Ltd. Hailiang America Corporation., J.V. Precision and others.

News-

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC Announced that it has Recently Acquired Tube Fab a Fabricator of Formed Copper Tube Parts and Assemblies Based in Jacksonville, TX.

On 2ND January 2019; Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC acquired Tube Fab which is a fabricator of copper parts with USD 126 million with Bank of America. Cambridge-Lee industry was founded in 1942 which is copper focused manufacturer distributor for plumbing, HVAC, Construction, and industrial OEM. To expand and strengthen its mission they have been merged with Tube Fab fabricator.

Increasing Use of Copper Tubing in a Wide Range of Applications in Healthcare and Growing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Medical Devices are Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

Global Copper tubing market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to various advantages of copper tubing. In medical industry, it has many advantages like they are leak-proof, long-lasting due to high thermal conductivity, sturdy and require less maintenance as well as more reliable than the plastic pipes and tubes. Generally, copper tubing is made up of the electrolysis process and brazing is done on it to enhance the life and its durability. Copper tubing is widely used in conveying gases and the distribution of water supply. Copper tubes have reduced its dimensions by using advanced technology and innovation which is responsible for reducing the cost of material. In addition, copper has high corrosion resistant and flexibility as well as higher recycling rate than of any other engineering metal which are also supplementing the demand for copper tubing in medical industry. However, one of the major challenges faced by medical tubing devices is it requires a high cost of production & installation which may hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, growing innovation in high-quality tubing material and increasing awareness among the people about the health benefits of copper tubing can create huge opportunity for the development of the medical copper tubing market.

The North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Medical Copper Tubing Market.

The North America is expected to dominate global medical copper tubing market due to the increasing adoption of copper tubing in medical application in this region. The growth is fragmentary for copper tubing due to its high corrosion resistant and flexibility as well as a higher recycling rate than any other engineering metal. The Europe region is expected to be the second largest in the global copper tubing market owing to the availability of copper resources in this region. In Asia Pacific region is China is one of the fastest growing markets for medical tubing manufacturing.

Global Medical Copper Tubing Market Segmentation:–

By Product Type:

P-Type

K-Type

L- type

M- type

DWV (Drain Waste Vent).

By Application:

HVAC (Heating, Cooling and Air Conditioning)

Water distribution systems

Fuel-oil systems

Medical-gas systems

By End-User:

Outpatients services

Hospitals

Dentist

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

