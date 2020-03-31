Mechanical Ventilators Market Outlook, Key Financials, Segmental Revenue and Geographical Revenue till 2026 | Global Players as Becton, Dickinson & Company, Mindray Medical International Limited, Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Draeger Medical GmbH, Philips Respironics, Maquet Medical Systems GmbH

Mechanical ventilation is a process that helps patients breathe by aiding in the inhalation of oxygen and exhalation of carbon dioxide through lungs, with the help of specialized machines, known as mechanical ventilators, respirators or breathing machines. These ventilators are connected to the patients by placing it into the mouth or nose and goes down into the windpipe, whereas some patients undergo surgery to have a hole through which the ventilation pipe can be passed. Mechanical ventilation is a life support treatment that assists the patient with critical health conditions to breathe just enough for the survival. Patients on mechanical ventilators are monitored in an intensive care unit (ICU) settings, which is hooked up to a monitor that measures respiratory rate, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation, and other critical parameters required for the survival of the patients. The mechanical ventilators does not heal the patient, however, it allows the patient to be stable during the medications and treatments. Healthcare professionals always try to get rid of patients from being monitored on ventilators, as there is a lot of risk involved in it. The process of getting a patient off from the ventilator is termed as weaning.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Insights

Rising number of admissions in the intensive care units for continuous monitoring of critical and severely ill patients is expected to boost the market growth. According to a report published by the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma in 2011, 790,257 hospitalizations involving mechanical ventilation were reported. In 2015, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) stated that acute injury and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) are major disorders accountable for ICU admissions. Moreover, the multiplying geriatric population suffering from slow recovery process of various chronic diseases is expected to augment the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market in the near future. According to the National Council of Aging, in 2014, around 80% of the adults in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic condition. The rising demand for emergency treatment of prolonged illness is also expected to drive growth of global mechanical ventilators market. However, the high costs of these devices and the shrinking profit margins of the major market players are significant factors expected to hinder the global market growth over the forecast period.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market – Regional Insights

North America holds the leading position in the global mechanical ventilators market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the escalating number of patient admissions in emergency wards due to critical health conditions and severe injuries, which require immediate external support for survival. In 2015, the Society of Critical Care Medicine reported that over 5.7 million patients were admitted to the intensive care units (ICU) in the U.S. for intensive or invasive monitoring, airway support, stabilization of chronic medical problems, and breathing disorders.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness tremendous growth in the global mechanical ventilators market, owing to advancements in healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness among patients and manufacturers, and development of innovative and cost-efficient solutions. For instance, in September 2017, the department of Neurology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) developed a portable life supporting ventilator that is around 450 times smaller than its conventional counterparts and multiple times cheaper than the usual mechanical ventilators.

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market – Key Competitors

The key players operating in the global mechanical ventilators market include Becton, Dickinson & Company, Mindray Medical International Limited, Getinge Group, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Draeger Medical GmbH, Philips Respironics, Maquet Medical Systems GmbH, and numerous others. These market players are focused on providing technologically advanced products to sustain their presence in the market. For instance, in 2016, Maquet Medical Systems introduced two new ventilators named SERVO-U and SERVO-n that provides user-friendly interface to the clinicians dedicated to neonatal intensive care solution.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type:

Critical Care Mechanical Ventilators

Neotonal Intensive Care Mechanical Ventilators

Portable Mechanical Ventilators

Transport Mechanical Ventilators

On the basis of modality:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

On the basis of end-use:

Hospitals

Trauma Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America U.S Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



