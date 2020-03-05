Mammography Market To Reach USD 3.17 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Mammography Market is forecast to reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Mammography is a specialized non-invasive medical imaging system that uses a low-energy based X-ray or ionizing radiation system to examine and see inside the human breasts. The produced images through the mammogram are analyzed for any abnormal findings inside the breasts. The global mammography market is growing at a substantial pace as the number of breast cancer patients and women with breast cancer risks & breast disorders are drastically being propelled. Breast cancer in the United States is the second most prominent cause of cancer death amongst women. The screening mammogram has been extensively popular in North American countries for early-stage detection of breast cancers.

Asia Pacific, with its elevated advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of breast cancer patients in China and India, is likely to achieve a significant market share by 2027. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Online retailing supply of the radiological systems has been trendy in emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Computer-aided detection (CAD) in digital mammography has been successful in the advanced screening of abnormal tissues, masses, or calcification that might grow to cancerous cells. CAD systems help the radiologists notice those areas of abnormalities clearly.

Breast tomosynthesis is an advanced three-dimensional imaging mammography system that incorporates multiple images of the breast from various angles & positions and further synthesize them by the computer software into a three-dimensional image set to help obtain the best possible view of the tissue inside the breasts. Compared to the conventional 2D film based analog mammography or the 2D digital mammography, this mammogram offers 3D viewing system in a series of layers. Breast tomosynthesis is projected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 12.0% throughout the forecast period 2019 to 2027.

Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospital-based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern mammography systems, are expected to grow the fastest at a rate of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

In July 2019, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., launched its tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system.

Key participants include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Konica Minolta, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Analogic Corporation, Hologic, Inc., and BEMEMS Co., Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global mammography market on the basis of type, sales channel, applications, technology, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Screening Mammography

Diagnostic Mammography

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Breast Imaging

Stereotactic Biopsy

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Analog Mammography

Digital Mammography

Breast Tomosynthesis

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Cancer Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



