Making Every Breath Count: Innovative Remote E-Stethoscope Platform (RESPTM) Could Aid Clinicians in Fight Against COVID-19 Outbreak

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (March 19, 2020) – An innovative remote respiratory device created by Strados Labs has the potential to save patient lives and clinician’s time by reducing the burden on bed-side nurses. As the number of positive cases of the COVID-19 virus begins to rise, there are growing concerns about overloaded healthcare workers and hospital systems.

Regular auscultation and checkups are required for patients experiencing respiratory distress or disease. However, as hospitals and intensive care units begin to fill up, the time between rounds will increase as nurses and doctors are stretched thin from the coronavirus outbreak. There are currently no effective ways for caregivers to capture abnormal patient lung sounds and patterns remotely, putting patients at risk for pulmonary decompensation between rounds and face-to-face visits.

For small community hospitals, resources are already limited. Having remote intensivists or monitors in their corner giving status updates could be the difference between a patient’s life and death. A community hospital surgical unit nurse explains, “You want to check on your patients as much as possible, but when your patient ratio is high, it’s difficult. To have someone on the outside monitoring, with the ability to call and notify you when your patient is declining, would be so helpful.” This first of its kind wireless, remote, e-stethoscope could be the answer to getting a patient’s breath sounds and status into the hands of remote intensivists and telehealth workers.

Leading-edge technology from Strados Labs, the creator of the RESP System, is used to record patient lung sounds that can then be made available for playback, or transmitted to telehealth workers, to be monitored for changes in status. This remote, wearable stethoscope can be used for spot-checking and patient wear, reducing the burden on clinicians and bedside nurses. Additionally, physicians and nurses can experience noise fatigue as their hours are extended and patient ratio increases. Having a patient’s breath sounds available for playback and analysis for a fresh set of ears could allow clinicians to more effectively diagnose and treat patients.

The Strados System’s respiratory solution consists of a small, lightweight, non-invasive stethoscope that records lung sounds and uploads them to a digital clinician portal. Once the device has recorded the patient’s lung sounds, the clinician is able to access them remotely at any time for analysis. In the future, a proprietary algorithm may process and extract respiratory acoustics to highlight any changes in respiratory patterns for physician analysis.

According to Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer of the American Lung Association, the RESP device has further implications for cost and resource savings. “The RESP platform’s continuous monitoring and on-demand playback may decrease the number of times a bedside nurse needs to don and dispose of their personal protective equipment (PPE) required to monitor the patient’s breath sounds. Healthcare facilities across the country are already seeing a shortage of masks and other PPE,” explains Dr. Rizzo.

Strados is working with telehealth companies to deploy devices for use in remote care and triage settings, as well as clinical research organizations currently working on novel respiratory vaccines for COVID-19. A cough is a key symptom in over 70% of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, our goal is to remotely capture and quantify these symptoms for early detection, treatment, and interventions.

RESP is currently being used in several ongoing clinical trials. “With the Strados device we can provide a more objective measurement of the success of acute treatment and we can store this information for future visits. I believe that this will be revolutionary to the respiratory health field and will be a significant cost savings measure for emergency room level care,” explains Gregory Almond, MD Chief of Service of Emergency Medicine at the New York Metropolitan Hospital.

The Strados System is for investigational use only and is not cleared or approved by FDA or any regulatory agency.

About Strados Labs

Strados Labs enables clinicians to enhance the management of respiratory health across the patient’s transition from the hospital to home. The Strados System objectively measures cardiopulmonary health allowing providers to remotely access at-risk patients using a novel biosensor. Please visit www.stradoslabs.com to learn more.

