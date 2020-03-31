Liquid Embolic Market To Reach USD 3.27 Billion By 2027

The global Liquid Embolic market is forecast to reach USD 3.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Embolization is a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure that involves the selective occlusion of blood vessels, by purposely introducing emboli. The procedure is an alternative to open surgery and is performed by interventional neuroradiologists. Liquid embolic products are used for the embolization of both arterio-venous malformations (AVMs) and aneurysms.

Liquid embolic agents include ethylene vinyl alcohol and cyanoacrylate. These agents are used to prevent blood supply to aneurysm or tumor. It helps in suppressing the growth and any adverse effects suffered by aneurysms and tumors to vital organs. Liquid embolic agents have the advantage over the flexibility and expense, as well as the threat of vascular injury during navigation. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of liquid embolic agents due to the favorable clinical research results. The growing prevalence of arteriovenous malformation, growth in the incidence of tumors, and aneurysms factors are also driving the growth of the market.

However, liquid embolic agents are not compatible with everyone, and there lies a potential risk in embolization of untargeted blood cells. This may limit the market growth. Moreover, insufficient supply and shortage of manufacturers are also factors hindering the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Brain Arteriovenous Malformations is the tangle of abnormal blood vessels that connect veins and arteries in the brain. They can develop anywhere in the body and but occurs generally in the spine or brain. The disease are rare and affects less than one percent of the population.

Hospitals held a major market share as these sophisticated devices are available in bigger hospitals and critical care units. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the purchasing power, and investment into the healthcare sector is boosting the growth of the market.

Sodium Morrhuate is consumed mainly by injection and is a mixture of salts of the saturated and unsaturated fatty acids of cod liver oil. It is a pale yellow, granular powder with a slight fishy odor and is soluble in water and alcohol.

North America held the largest market share due to the availability of advanced equipment and quicker adoption of innovative surgeries. The region also invest in research and development heavily.

The U.S. is the largest market for liquid embolic products. The growth of the market forecasts estimate that the major share of liquid embolic sales are related to the products for the treatment of approved neurovascular indications. However, primary research suggests that off-label usage of liquid embolic agents accounts for a significant percentage of overall utilization.

Key participants Medtronic, Cyberonics, InoMed, Boston Scientific, Codman, and Shurtleff. RauMedic, St. Jude Medical, Stryker, Mizuho America, and Integra LifeSciences, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Liquid Embolic market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Isobutyl-2-Cyanoacrylate(IBCA)

Sodium Morrhuate

Ethanol

Bletilla Striata

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Brain Arteriovenous Malformations

Tumor and Brain Cancer

Brain Aneurysm

Ischemic Stroke

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America S

Europe K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



