Liposome Drug Delivery Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 8 Billion By 2026 – QY Research

Liposomes have been used to improve the therapeutic index of new or established drugs by modifying drug absorption, reducing metabolism, prolonging biological half-life or reducing toxicity. Drug distribution is then controlled primarily by properties of the carrier and no longer by Physico-chemical characteristics of the drug substance only.

In the last several years, the development of the Liposomes Drug Delivery market is fast with an average growth rate of 13.52%. In 2017, the global revenue of the Liposomes Drug Delivery market is nearly 2.30 billion USD.

In 2019, the global Liposome Drug Delivery market size was US$ 3350.6 million and is forecast to US$ 7856.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liposome Drug Delivery.

Market Segmentation by Type and by Application

Market Segment by Type, the Liposome Drug Delivery market is segmented into

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Liposomal Amphoteracin B

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Others

Market Segment by Application, the Liposome Drug Delivery market is segmented into

Fungal Infection Therapy

Cancer & Tumor Therapy

Others

This report includes the following manufacturers;

Gilead Sciences

Pacira

Sun Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Luye Pharma

Sigma-Tau

Ipsen (Onivyde)

CSPC

Teva Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Fudan-Zhangjiang

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Liposome Drug Delivery are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

