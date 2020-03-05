Ligament Stabilizer Market To Reach USD 3.42 Billion By 2026 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Ligament Stabilizer market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.42 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Ligaments are fibrous connective tissues that provide support to the joints and manage the movements of joints in the body. Ligaments are of two major types in which white ligaments are sturdy, and inelastic and yellow ligaments are rich in elastic fibers, which allows elastic movement. Severe injuries may lead to ligament tear; for such cases, ligament stabilizers are recommended for use. Severe accidents or traumatic injuries may lead to the rupture of these ligaments, which leads to various surgeries.

Products such as ligament stabilizers are used in such cases to provide support to the joints after surgery. Ligament stabilizers are widely used due to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries. The rising cases of arthritis and osteoporosis are expected to anticipate market growth in the future. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 54.4 million people in the U.S. suffer from arthritis.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2698

The rising incidences of road accidents and sports injuries, especially among athletes, are expected to fuel the growth in the near future. For instance, according to the Stanford Children’s Health Report, approximately 3.5 million people with sports injuries were reported each year. According to the National Safety Council (NSC), in the year 2017, personal exercise with or without exercise equipment, accounted for approximately 526,000 injuries, basketball with about 500,000 injuries, bicycling with 457,000 injuries and football with 341,000 injuries.

Various sportspersons use ligaments stabilizers since their physical training demands high-intensity workouts, which may lead to sprains in the ligaments and tissues. Therefore, the use of stabilizers in sports is the primary driver of the market. The increasing repair surgeries of the cruciate ligaments, spinal injuries, hand and wrist injuries, and others are expected to propel the market growth extensively.

The elderly population is prone to weakening knee joints due to the effects of aging, which is a major driving factor for the market. The rising cases of injuries among children and youngsters are expected to drive the market in the forecast period. However improper use if ligaments stabilizers may cause damage and reduced effectiveness of the stabilizers which is expected to be a restraint for the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

There are various existing and new product launches in the market. Products like techware pro knee brace, knee brace with side stabilizers, etc. are some best-known products in the market for pain relief in arthritis

Many surgical advancements in are driving the growth of the markets. For instance, a new surgical technique in shoulder joints has been introduced which that does not include any revision surgery

Many technological advancements in the self-reconstruction have ben introducd in the market. For instance, researchers from Harvard’s Wyss Institute for biotechnologically Inspired Engineering have developed a soft Exosuit which is a wearable robotic device which attached to the legs to make walking easier.

Musculoskeletal disorders such as tarsal tunnel syndrome and Raynaud’s syndrome are also responsible for ligament injury. For instance, as per The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health report, there are around 380,600 of musculoskeletal cases found in the U.S., which are responsible for weakening and damage of collateral ligaments supports the growth of collateral ligament stabilizer system market in the near future.

Key participants in the market include Bauerfeind AG, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, 3M Company, Otto Bock Healthcare, THUASNE SA, Össur hf., DJO Global Inc., Breg, Inc., and ORTEC

Order Your Copy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2698

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Ligament Stabilizer market on the basis of product, injury, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Knee Braces and Supports

Foot and Ankle Braces and Supports

Wrist and Hand Braces and Supports

Shoulder Braces and Supports

Spinal Orthoses

Injury Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Grade-1

Grade-2

Grade-3

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ligament-stabilizer-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com