Laboratory Glassware Washers Market Trends and Updates 2020 – Global trends, Industry Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2026

Laboratory glassware always carries the risk for breakage when it is hand-washed, which can injure the person while washing the glassware. Laboratory glassware washer is one of the important part of the laboratory, which not only helps in cleaning the glassware using less amount of water but also sterilizes glassware by drying the glassware by passing hot air. Laboratory glassware washer is equipped with dual pumps (one for clean water and second for removing dirty water from the laboratory washing machine), filtered air pumps for drying and sterilizing the glassware post washing, steam condenser, and automatic liquid dispensers.

Laboratory glassware washer are marketed in different sizes from small compact to large size depending upon the laboratory space constraints. Brennan & Company manufactures both under counter (810LX and 815LX) and free standing or high capacity (910LX and 1300LX) laboratory glassware washers. Moreover, Steelco S.p.A. manufactures under counter (LAB 500 CLS and LAB 500 DRS) and free standing or high capacity (LAB 640 SL and LAB 610 SL) glassware washers. Other manufacturers operating in the global laboratory glassware washers market include Yamato Scientific America Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and others.

Global Laboratory Glassware Washers Market Drivers

Factors such as product development, and launches by manufacturers are expected to fuel global laboratory glassware washers market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Miele launched a modified version of laboratory glassware washer in the Flex series in 2016, which is narrow in the width by 250 mm and it is taller than the existing washer that is 540 mm (two rack levels) and 690 mm (three rack levels) and has more capacity to wash glassware than conventional laboratory glassware washers. Other modifications are the washing program are of 40 cycles, which are operated at a faster speed and consume less water than the conventional glassware washer. The Flex series laboratory glassware washer may be useful for the laboratories with space constraints, and also for the research institutes where large amount of research takes place.

Moreover, central laboratory glassware washer is a common glassware washing machine, which are shared by many common laboratories in a research institute. For instance, LAB 1000 (Steelco S.p.A.), 1600 LXP and 1800 LXA (Brennan & Company), LAB 1000 (Geneva-Scientific LLC) are some of the central laboratory glassware washer available in the market. The cycle include washing and rinsing glassware with hot water at 95 degrees Celsius, and have interchangeable racks including open racks and direct spindle racks and it is password secured.

Advantages offered by laboratory glassware washers such as less consumption of water, and thorough cleaning of glassware without leaving any trace of chemical is expected to spur end users to employ laboratory glassware washers in their practices. For instance, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to hand wash 30 pieces of glassware, 20 gallons of tap water is required, and, for a laboratory glassware washer, only 14 gallons of tap water is required, which saves 1,664 gallons of water per year.

In most of the laboratory washers, purified water is used for the final rinsing of the glassware. Therefore, the laboratory glassware washer is environment friendly, all the glassware are cleaned properly as compared to hand washing, without leaving any traces of chemicals, as the traces may interfere with the results of the experiment, giving errors. These factors are expected to boost global laboratory glassware washers market growth over the forecast period.

Global Laboratory Glassware Washers Market Restraints

The laboratory glassware washer are expensive and are in the range of US$ 7,000 to $ 12000 depending upon the features present in the laboratory glassware. Moreover, periodic maintenance of the laboratory glassware washer is required for the long term working. Maintenance is costly during the winter season as there are chances of pipe blockage by ice formation in the pipes. Cost factors makes it difficult for decentralized laboratories to own and operate such products. The above factors are expected to restrain the global laboratory glassware washers market growth over the forecast period.

Global Laboratory Glassware Washers Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global laboratory glassware washer market over the forecast period, owing to the presence of the key players in North America. For instance, key manufactures such as Alconox, Inc. Labotec., Steelco S.p.A., Yamato Scientific America Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labconco, Smeg S.p.A, Brennan & Company, STERIS Corporation have their presence in the North America.

Moreover, several scientific researches are carried out in the North America and Europe, therefore usage of laboratory glassware washers is expected to increase over the time. These factors are expected to drive the global laboratory glassware washers market growth over the forecast period.

Key players also manufacture and market the laboratory glassware washer’s accessories and detergents, which is an added advantage for the manufacturers. For instance, Alconox Inc. manufactures detergents, which will be required for washing laboratory glassware. Moreover, Labconco manufactures and market different accessories required for the laboratory glassware washer such as utensil basket, test tube spindle rack, pin-inserts for accommodating the small and big beakers and flasks, and some additional racks.

Global Laboratory Glassware Washers Market Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global laboratory glassware washers market include Alconox, Inc., Brennan & Company, Smeg S.p.A,, Labotec., Biolinx Labsystems, STERIS Corporation, Steelco S.p.A., Yamato Scientific America Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Labconco.

