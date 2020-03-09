Laboratory Gas Generator Market Technology Trends, Growth Analysis, New Strategies And Solution, Key Companies, Service, Component, Application and End User to Forecast By 2026

The report scrutinizes the market by an exhaustive analysis of Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market dynamics, market size, current trends, issues, challenges, forecasts, competition analysis, and companies involved.

Laboratory gas generator is a system that is used in various industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical industry for different applications such as chromatography and mass spectroscopy to identify different substances within sample, drug detection, and drug analysis. In pharmaceutical industry, nitrogen gas generators are used in packaging of pharmaceutical products before it is sealed and helps in creating the environment made of high purity N2 gas that protects as well as preserves the product during transport. In addition, nitrogen blanketing helps to preserve as well as improve the quality of pharmaceutical products.

Moreover, laboratory gas generators are safer compared to conventional gas cylinders due to the fact that laboratory gas cylinders only store a limited volume of gas as well operate at low pressure. In addition, laboratory gas generators are equipped with special safety sensors that results in shutting down their working upon identifying any threats such as risk of fire.

Laboratory gas cylinder delivers and supply purified gas directly to the system. It requires the use particular purified gas such as gas analyzer, gas chromatograph, GC-MS, FTIR, ion mobility spectrometer, and environmental chamber.

Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market Drivers

The companies operating in this market are focused on acquisitions to expand their business, which in turn, is expected to drive growth of the global laboratory gas generator market. For instance, in 2018, Messer Group GmbH acquired majority of Linde AG’s gases business in North America, certain Linde and Praxair business activities in South America with effect from 1 March 2019 in a joint venture called Messer Industries GmbH.

Moreover, in June 2018, Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd had announced about availability of the various innovative products such as “Genius XE 35 and Genius XE 70”, which is a laboratory nitrogen generator. Moreover, new generators are designed by Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd, provides on-demand gas for high performance analytical applications, such as triple-quadrupole LC-MS with variations in flow of analytical grade nitrogen at up to 70 liters per minute, at a purity level of 99.5%.

In addition, Genius XE 35 and Genius XE 70, launched in 2018, which is a laboratory nitrogen generator, represents a major technology advance for Peak Scientific, setting a new benchmark in performance for a laboratory gas generator. Therefore, this innovation by the Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd is expected to fuel demand of laboratory gas generator, which in turn, is expected to boost growth of the global laboratory gas generators market.

Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market Restraints

However, less use of laboratory gas generators in developing countries such as Asia Pacific as compared to the developed countries such as North America is the factor that is expected to hamper growth of the global laboratory gas generator market.

High cost associated with the laboratory gas generator due to their premium service capabilities is another factor that is expected to hinder growth of the global laboratory gas generator market. For instance, cost of the high flow nitrogen generator ranges from US$ 5,000 to US$10,000, while wild flow nitrogen generator cost ranges from US$ 10,000 to US$ 30,000.

Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for largest market share in global laboratory gas generator market over the forecast period due to increasing number of biotechnology centers in U.S which in turn, is expected to drive demand of the laboratory gas generator and hence expected to boost the growth of global laboratory gas generator market. For instance, in 2017, Eli Lilly and Company had expanded biotechnology centers in San Diego, U.S. Therefore, expansion of Biotechnology Company centers in San Diego is expected to accelerate the production of the various medicines and further expected to drive demand of laboratory gas for protection and improvement of the quality of the product (drug).

Global Laboratory Gas Generator Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global laboratory gas generator market include Parker Hannifin Corporation, Praxair Technology, Inc., Claind S.r.l, Airgas, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Angstrom Advanced, Inc., LabTech S.R.L., Messer Group GmbH, Peak Scientific Instruments India Pvt. Ltd, and LNI Swissgas Srl.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into:

Nitrogen Gas Generators

Oxygen Gas Generators

Zero Air Gas Generators

Purge Gas Generator

Hydrogen Gas Generators

Others

On the basis of application, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into:

Gas Chromatography

Gas Analyzer

Others

On the basis of end-users, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food & Beverage Companies

Chemical Companies

Others

On the basis of region, the global laboratory gas generator market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

