Laboratory Fume Hood Market Technology Trends, Growth Analysis, New Strategies And Solution, Key Companies, Service, Component, Application and End User to Forecast By 2027

Laboratory fume hood is a ventilator system designed to exhaust chemical fumes, gasses, vapors, dust, mist, and aerosol. The fume hoods also work as a physical barrier between the laboratory and the technicians, in order to provide protection against chemical spills, inhalation exposure, and fires.

A fume hood is a box structured workplace designated to perform experiments, which involve hazardous reagents or chemical reactions with toxic fumes. The laboratory fume hoods provide protection by drawing the air as well as the airborne contaminants towards the ducts or filters (ductless hoods) and recirculate the filtered air back into the laboratory.

Global Laboratory Fume Hood Market – Dynamics

Rising investments in research-based pharmaceutical industries is expected to propel the laboratory fume hood market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reported that around US$ 37 million was invested in research and development in pharmaceutical sector in Europe.

Furthermore, various government initiatives to expand the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive growth of the global laboratory fume hood market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, the Government of India invested around US$ 712-855 million for the setup of six pharma parks in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Global Laboratory Fume Hood Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to launches and approvals of new laboratory fume hoods in the region. For instance, in July 2014, Labconco, a U.S.-based laboratory equipment manufacturing company, launched a new line of I-S Fume Hoods, which contain automatic position exhausts. The I-S Fume Hoods can automatically adjust the speed of the blowers depending upon the position of the sash of the fume hoods. Hence, the air volume in the hood can be adjusted without human monitoring.

Moreover, various mergers, agreements, and acquisitions are expected to drive the global laboratory fume hood market over the forecast period in North American. For instance, in May 2017, Erlab, Inc., a ductless fume hood manufacturing company collaborated with Plastic Concepts, Inc., a fabrication provider, in order to develop customized polypropylene hood coupled with the Erlab’s equipment.

Global Laboratory Fume Hood Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in global laboratory fume hood market include WALDNER Laboreinrichtungen GmbH & Co. KG, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P). Ltd, Ultra laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ESCO Group LLC, JEIO TECH, Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd, Labconco, Terra Universal Inc., NuAire.

Global Laboratory Fume Hood Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global laboratory fume hood market is segmented into:

Ducted Fume Hoods

Ductless Fume Hoods

On the basis of design, the global laboratory fume hood market is segmented into:

Perchloric Acid Fume Hoods

Radioisotope Fume Hoods

Others

On the basis of end user, the global laboratory fume hood market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

On the basis of region, the global laboratory fume hood market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

