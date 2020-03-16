Label-Free Array Systems Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Trends and Growth Till 2027 | CMI

Label-free array systems tools have many applications such as drug development, diagnostics etc. Label-free array systems comprises two types of biosensors such as optical biosensors and impedance-based biosensors, which involves techniques such as surface plasmon resonance (SPR), isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC), bio-layer interferometry, and others. Moreover, SPR is the most commonly used technique. Many key players manufacture modified versions of SPR, which are marketed along with the SPR accessories and consumables. For instance, General Electric Healthcare, manufactures Biacore T200, a versatile instrument for high quality characterization of molecular interactions, where interactions from ions to viruses can be evaluated.

Moreover, General Electric also manufactures and markets SPR consumables such as sensor chip, running buffers, regeneration solution, capture reagents, and others. Some other manufacturers operating in the global label-free array systems market include General Electric, BioNavis Ltd, and others.

Global Label-Free Array Systems Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of label-free array systems in the drug discovery process is expected to drive the global label-free array systems market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National center for Biotechnology Information, (NCBI), 2016, label-free array systems are extensively used for secondary screening to find the lead molecule for the drug development process from the small molecule hits and it is also used for lead optimization to find the candidate drug from the leads molecules. Moreover, according to the same source, currently the label-free array systems are extensively used for evaluating kinetics between the drug molecule and its receptor, as it is most important bond that is characterized for drug discovery process.

Leading manufacturers are focused on manufacturing new products in the global label-free array systems market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, Bruker Corporation launched a modified version of SPR, Sierra SPR-32 system, with higher sensitivity, modified instrument control software to enable highest SPR throughput with outstanding sensitivity. These factors are expected to drive the global label-free array systems market growth over the forecast period.

Global Label-Free Array Systems Market Restraints

Lack of skilled persons to perform label-free techniques in developed as well as in the emerging economies is expected to hamper growth of the global label-free array systems market over the forecast period. The protocols used in the techniques are very specific and requires a trained person to carry out the procedure. The procedure should be carried out with higher precision and less errors.

Moreover, SPR products are very expensive and this is expected to hinder the growth the market. For instance, cost of imaging systems offered by Biacore (acquired by GE Healthcare) range between US$ 200,000 and US$ 300,000. Moreover, reagents supporting such systems are very costly, which increases the overall cost per interaction. These factors are expected to restrain the global label-free array systems market growth over the forecast period.

Global Label-Free Array Systems Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global label-free array systems market over the forecast period, owing to the wide spread presence of the key manufacturers in the North American. For instance, General Electric, Reichert, Inc., NanoSPR Devices, Bruker Corporation, and others are some of the key manufacturers, which have their presence in the North America region.

Moreover, many acquisitions have taken place in the recent past in the global label-free array systems market for the development and introduction of new products. For instance, in 2018, Bruker Corporation acquired Sierra Sensors GmbH, a manufacturer of innovative analytical biosensors-based on SPR detection. Sierra Sensors GmbH have the technology to measure the specificity, affinity, thermodynamics and kinetic rates of interaction between molecules, while Bruker Corporation have the facilities for mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and X-ray crystallography. Both the technologies can be combined efficiently for the development in drug discovery process. The above factors are expected to boost the global label-free array systems market growth over the forecast period.

Global Label-Free Array Systems Market Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global label-free array systems market include General Electric Healthcare, BioNavis Ltd, Reichert, Inc., Metrohm India Limited, Horiba instruments Incorporated, ABL&E Group, plasmetrix.com, Nicoya, NanoSPR Devices, Biosensing Instrument, and Bruker Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Surface Plasmon Resonance(SPR)

Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)

Differential Scanning Calorimetry (DSC)

Others

By Accessories

Sensor Chips

Reagents

Consumables

Others

By Applications

Drug Discovery

Protein-protein Interactions

Receptor Ligand Assays

Thermodynamics

Kinetics/Affinity Mapping

Others

By End User

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

