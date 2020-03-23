Ion-Selective Clinical Lab Analyzers Market Global Industry Analysis and Growth By 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Top 5 Key Players and Regional Forecast Up To 2027

An ion selective analyzer comprises of ion selective electrode (ISE) and is an analytical technique used to determine the activity of ions in aqueous solution by measuring the electrical potential. It has application in the field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. There are four types of ISE glass electrode, crystalline electrodes, ion-exchange electrodes, and enzyme electrodes. A common example of ISE is the pH Electrode. The pH electrode is the commonly used and it consists of a thin glass membrane which calculates the H+ concentration in a solution. Orion Versa Star Pro pH/ISE is an example of ISE and is manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. It is used for the measurement of routine pH and ion concentration.

Moreover, Beckman Coulter, Inc. manufactures and markets reagents such as buffer, high/low serum standard, high/low urine standard, internal reference solution and Na+ /K+ selectivity check solution for the quantitative determination of sodium, potassium and chloride concentrations in human serum and urine on the Beckman Coulter ISE modules. Some of the other manufacturers are Van London Company, Abbott Point of Care Inc., and others.

Global Ion-Selective Clinical Lab Analyzers Market Drivers

Leading manufacturers in the global ion-selective clinical lab analyzers market are focused on the development of products. For instance, Erba Mannheim launched EC90, a new electrolyte analyzer in February 2020 at the MEDLAB Middle East trade fair. The EC90 analyzer contains maintenance free electrode, cleaning of the pack is not required, and waste is self-contained. Moreover, it can analyze samples in 35 seconds.

In 2017, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, announced the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval and commercial launch of its new DxC 700 AU chemistry analyzer in the U.S. The analyzer has combined features of two Beckman Coulter products; DxC analyzer and AU analyzer. Moreover, the system also uses concentrated reagents, ISEs which are long lasting, and non-disposable cuvettes. Horiba, Ltd received premarket notification for marketing Yumizen C1200, in 2019. Yumizen C1200 is an automatic chemical analyzer that measures analytes in samples, in combination with reagents, calibrators, quality control (QC) material and other accessories. It consists of glucose HK, sodium electrode, potassium electrode, and chloride electrode. The device is useful in the diagnosis of levels of sodium, potassium and chloride in blood and urine samples.

Other advantages of using ion selective electrodes over other methods are that they can be used for a sample size of 0.1 to 10,000 ppm. Moreover, they are shock-proof and chemical-resistant, upon calibration, and one can monitor concentration continuously and analyze the sample within 1 to 2 minutes. The above factors are expected to drive the global ion selective clinical lab analyzers market growth over the forecast period.

Global Ion-Selective Clinical Lab Analyzers Market Restraints

Manufacturers are focused on modifying conventional ISE in order to reduce the drawbacks of the technique which include the selective membrane used in the ISE, which can allow the entry of more than one type of ion at a time, and the electrodes have to be replaced periodically. Moreover, ISE calculates ions when they move across the membrane. In case of dilute solution the number of ions near the membrane would be less than the ions present in the bulk solution. Therefore, the membrane potential recorded may get altered in both the cases.

Global Ion-Selective Clinical Lab Analyzers Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global ion-selective clinical lab analyzers market over the forecast period as manufacturers are focused on the development and introduction of ion selective clinical lab analyzers in the North American region. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched a premium Thermo Scientific Orion Ammonia Ion Selective Electrode in 2018. The new electrode can detect ions in low concentration as it is sensitive to ions and requires less electrode maintenance. It is an ideal product to use in drinking water and wastewater laboratories.

Moreover, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics received U.S. FDA approval for its DxC 700 AU Chemistry Analyzer in 2017. The DxC 700 AU system was initially available in the U.S. before 2017. Abbott Point of Care Inc.’s product i-STAT which is a handheld device, can perform blood analysis in four steps. The advantage of i-STAT over benchtop analyzers is that it provides faster results. The above factors are expected to boost the global ion – selective clinical lab analyzers market growth over the forecast period.

Global Ion- Selective Clinical Lab Analyzers Market Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ion–selective clinical lab analyzers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Van London Company, Abbott Point of Care Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Diagnostika Pilipinas Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ECD, Alfa Wassermann Inc., Pointe Scientific, Inc., Metrohm AG, and Medica Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

Based on Product Type, the global ion–selective clinical lab analyzers market is segmented into:

Ion –Selective Membranes

Ion – Selective Electrodes

Reagents

Disposables

Based on Application, the global ion–selective clinical lab analyzers market is segmented into:

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Urine Analysis

Others

Based on End User, the global ion–selective clinical lab analyzers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academics and Research Centres

Based on Region, the global ion–selective clinical lab analyzers market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

