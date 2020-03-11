Intraoperative Imaging Market Size & Trends 2020 – expected to reach USD 3,868.3 Million With CAGR of 6.1 % by 2027 – Industry Analysis by Growth, Demand, Research Report, Release Mechanism, Business Opportunity and Challenges

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global intraoperative imaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,410.7 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Intraoperative Imaging Market:

Approvals and launches of such novel tools in the market is expected to drive growth of the global intraoperative imaging market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Canon Medical Systems received 510 (k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its new Aquilion Precision (CT) scanner. Aquilion Precision is an ultra-high resolution CT system (UHR CT). In September 2018, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., a global leader in intraoperative imaging technologies launched its artificial intelligence-based new IMRIS NeuroBoard Platform. It is a value-based software platform designed to help IMRIS’ neurosurgical customers.

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market Press Release, click the link below: http://bit.ly/3aIL4z9

The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations by key players are expected to drive growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. For instance, in August, Deerfield Imaging, a healthcare-focused investment firm, acquired IMRIS Inc., a global leader in intraoperative imaging technologies, in order to expand its intraoperative imaging portfolio.

Furthermore, increasing regulatory approvals for novel intraoperative imaging is expected to drive growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. For instance, in 2017, Samsung NeuroLogica launched its new OmniTom mobile 16-slice computed tomography (CT) scanner at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2017 Annual Meeting. In August 2017, OmniTom received 510(k) FDA clearance for the U.S. market.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/994

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the intraoperative imaging market over the forecast period, owing to increasing collaborations among various research institutes for development of novel intraoperative imaging systems for the treatment of neurological disorders. For instance, in 2017, Singapore-based National Neuroscience Institute and Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) entered into collaboration for development of novel and innovative imaging systems for better diagnosis and treatment of patients with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and brain injuries

Key Market Takeaways:

The global intraoperative imaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to increasing products approval and launches. For instance, in August 2017, GE Healthcare received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for wide-bore 3.0T magnetic resonance system. Moreover, the company launched this device in the same month.

Among applications, neurosurgery segment is expected to witness significant growth in the intraoperative imaging market over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of stroke, traumatic brain injury, and others are expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization 2016 report, annually 15 million people worldwide suffer from a stroke.

Purchase this Report (Price 4500 USD for Single-User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/994

Major players operating in the global intraoperative imaging market include Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic PLC., Koninklijke Philips NV, General Electric Company, IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc., NeuroLogica Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Brainlab AG, and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

# 3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737